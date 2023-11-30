The Triumph 400 family is expanding, with a Thruxton 400 in the pipeline or at least that’s what it would seem from the spy photos published by colleagues at rushlane.com

The Triumph Thruxton 400 it was recently identified during tests in its practically final appearance.

Closely derived from the Speed ​​400 we talked about recently, this one new arrival based on the 400 cc platform, it expands the family further.

Ergonomics and design are more sporty compared to the Speed ​​400, with the central part, i.e. from the fuel tank to the tail section, it maintains the same elements as its roadster sister.

Triumph has mounted a clip-on handlebar, typical of café racers in addition to the headlight fairing that recalls its older sister Speed ​​​​Triple RR.

The engine also looks like the same 398cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder it makes 40 CV by 37,5 Nm of torque, and it is not known whether Triumph has made specific changes for this model.

The suspensionsthe wheelsi brakes and the chassis in general they seem to be quite unchanged.