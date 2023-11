The 2023 Triumph Street Triple RS took to the chassis dyno at our test centre. Its engine, the 765 cc inline three-cylinder engine, highlighted a slightly lower power than what was declared by the company; however, the data relating to the couple is higher.

On the following pages you will find the table that compares the data collected by our test center with those declared by Triumph and the data archive of the various motorbikes that we have “tested”.