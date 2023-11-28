Here are the points highlights of Triumph’s new motocross project, revealed to the press today:

• The TF 250-X can boast a weight/power ratio at the top of the category, and the highest level of components and construction quality in the segment.

• The bike was designed and developed by Triumph, in close collaboration with some of the greatest champions and testers in the world of Motocross.

• The distribution and sales strategy includes a network of carefully selected dealers, supported by an efficient online service for the supply of spare parts active 24/7

• The TF 250-X will be available from spring 2024 at a price for the Italian market of €11,395 (fc)

Triumph Motorcycles has officially presented its first Motocross bike, which opens a completely new chapter in the history of the British manufacturer, which began over 120 years ago: the Triumph TF 250-X can boast a weight/power ratio at the top of the category, and a package composed of technical specifications and components at the highest possible level within the segment to which it belongs.

Developed entirely by Triumph Motorcycles making use of the close collaboration of offroad racing legends such as Ricky Carmichael and Ivan Cervantes, the TF 250-X is the result of a project that literally started from a blank sheet of paper: both the 4-stroke engine with technical specifications high performance and the exclusive aluminum frame are extremely compact and light, and enriched by the best components available on the market, provided ex-factory.

The design of the TF 250-X is essential, light, compact and at the same time bold, and will be immediately recognizable on the track thanks to the sporty and refined graphics, played on the combination of black with Triumph Racing Yellow accents. The distribution strategy across the Italian market is based on a careful selection of Triumph Motorcycles Dealers, who will deal not only with sales but with ensuring buyers all the necessary after-sales services, such as obviously the supply of spare parts and technical assistance.

Furthermore, for more than 3 years, Triumph Motorcycles has made the innovative and exclusive “Triumph First” Digital Showrooms platform available to all motorcyclists in our country, which through the advanced features of the websites of all Triumph Dealerships in Italy it allows access to a 100% digital purchasing process, from consulting the motorbikes available in stock to signing the sales contract with video identification

of documents and certified digital signature. In relation to the specific topic of spare parts provided for the TF 250-X, an online service will be activated active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, optimized for navigation from smartphones in order to allow the customer to place their order directly from the training or race track. Both home delivery and collection options will be available at your preferred dealership.

Steve Sargent, Chief Product Manager at Triumph Motorcycles, said: “The launch of the TF 250-X is the first exceptional result of a long-term commitment and investment by Triumph, not only to bring a completely new motorcycle to the world of motocross, but also to plan a presence of excellence, and winning.To achieve this, we have focused on the idea of ​​providing the most complete package for any level of riding, from champion to amateur.

“This bike is 100% Triumph, conceived, designed, developed and produced by our team leaders and engineers, with the precious and irreplaceable support of great champions and testers. We started from the classic blank sheet of paper and started a completely new project, developing the engine, chassis and electronic management in-house.”

Engine with high performance racing specifications

The new high-performance single-cylinder, four-stroke engine with DOHC distribution is extremely compact and lightweight. Centered on a forged aluminum piston supported by titanium valves, it has internal linings made with a low-friction DLC technique, magnesium covers and an Exedy Belleville clutch. Electronic engine management and tuning are enhanced by the MX Tune Pro app (optional), which allows the rider to modify the engine mapping practically in real time, directly from the smartphone, taking advantage of a control dashboard and

complete and programmable diagnostics.

Aluminum frame

The unique aluminum frame features a lightweight, high-strength main beam with double cradle solution, designed to ensure the optimal balance between performance, weight containment and flexibility. The total weight of the bike will see the new TF 250-X set a new benchmark for the best “weight to power” ratio in the category. It also offers a high level of adjustability to adapt to different riding styles and the physical structure of different riders.

High level equipment and components

The TF 250-X is equipped with top-level components, which adds to excellent technical specifications within the category. KYB suspension tops the list, with 48mm AOS forks, forged and machined 7075-T6 aluminum triple clamps, and a three-way piggyback rear shock.

The Brembo braking system is equipped with a 24 mm double-piston floating front caliper, a 26 mm single-piston floating rear caliper and Galfer discs (260 mm front and 220 mm rear). DirtStar 7000 Series aluminum rims and machined aluminum hubs are complemented by Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires. The handlebar is Pro-Taper ACF carbon and the ODI half-waffle lock on grips complete the standard configuration.

Competition accessories

In addition to the high level of specification already included as standard, Triumph has collaborated with the biggest brands in the industry to create a dedicated range of racing accessories to further improve performance for the most demanding uses.

These are some of the accessories provided:

• Full Akrapovič titanium exhaust system

• Hole shot XTrig

• Athena LC-GPA launch control module with advanced traction control selectable from

pilot, and differentiated intervention settings and LED engine speed indicator

• Modulo Wi-Fi MX Tune Pro

• High grip saddle, with relative cover

• Plastic replacement kit

Selected Triumph outlets will also offer a new range of clothing, available alongside the new TF 250-X. Created in collaboration with Alpinestars, the range includes specific motocross and enduro boots and clothing. The in-house team of engineers, technicians and designers responsible for the development was supported by some of the most famous names in the global motocross scene, including the biggest

MX rider of all time, Ricky Carmichael, who collaborated with the Triumph chassis and engine teams right from the design and prototyping phases, up to testing and development.

Ricky Carmichael commented: “The TF 250-X is a simply incredible bike. It corresponds perfectly to our expectations. Chassis, engine, components: in every sector, it provides the best you could wish for. For this reason, we are certain that it will win over both amateurs and professional racers. I am enthusiastic about the bike and honored to have contributed to the birth of this new model from the beginning.”

Spaniard Ivan Cervantes, five-time enduro world champion, also worked on the project with Triumph’s internal teams to bring the value of his experience into the development and prototyping of the new TF 250-X. With the debut of the TF 250-X, Triumph Motorcycles is preparing to face the 2024 Racing season, participating in the prestigious FIM Motocross World Championship with a factory program in collaboration with Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, involved in the 2024 MX2 class together with title sponsor Monster Energy .

Team manager Vincent Bereni leads a highly experienced technical staff, focused on bringing Triumph to the pinnacle of racing performance. Thierry and Vincent’s past speaks for itself, with over 80 victories in the MXGP World Championship. Clément Desalle, who joined the team as a test rider, is a highly experienced rider, who has been competing at the highest levels in the MXGP World Championship for 15 years. As one of the most competent and consistently present racers in the World Championship, he has achieved three Vice Champion titles, he has been third in the Championship three times and has finished fourth twice. Standing on the top step of the podium 23 times in his career, he was also crowned Belgian Pro Open champion.

Triumph Racing’s US SuperMotocross World Championship team is led by the talented Bobby Hewitt and team manager Steve “Scuba” Westfall – this duo has proven time and time again that they know how to win. They’ve assembled an exceptional team including Dave Arnold, an AMA Hall of Fame industry legend for chassis development, and Dudley Cramond, with over 25 years of experience building race-winning engines. The team will field the brand new TF 250-X in the 2024 World Championship.

Price and availability

The TF 250-X will be available at an ex-dealer price of €11,395, and orders can be placed now at Triumph retail outlets, with bikes expected to be delivered from spring 2024. For further information or to find the nearest local dealer, you can visit the website www.triumphmotorcycles.it/motocross and access the Dealer Locator.