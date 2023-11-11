Almost without making noise, little given to conversation as Roberto Leal can see every afternoon, Moisés Laguardia is making history in Pasapalabra. The week in which he reached 124 programs has been, without a doubt, one of the best he has experienced in the contest, perhaps the best. There are many who already see him as Rafa Castaño’s successor, and he has given them a new reason to think so.

A triple 23 to dream about the boat

Moisés has shown that winning the pot is still very complicated but that he can do it. Although he has not achieved any new 24, he has scored 23 hits in three of the last five programs. Few contestants can boast such a statistic.

After being two letters away from the pot in El Rosco on Monday, he repeated on Wednesday in his best duel against Óscar. The Madrid native had 22 hits but Moisés achieved a comeback in extremis that was even applauded by the public.

The third 23 of the week was achieved on Thursday. He was just two answers away from winning the jackpot of 1,084,000 euros.

The record that equals him with Rafa

Moisés is one of the most complete contestants on Pasapalabra. In all tests he reaches or borders on excellent. On Tuesday’s program, he reached a milestone: entering the Top-3 of accumulated seconds for El Rosco. He achieved 94 seconds, his personal best and the one that Rafa Castaño also did, with the anecdote for the Sevillian that it was on the afternoon that he conquered the boat.

The Alfareno was successful in the Una de Cuatro, he won the duel against Óscar in La Pista, he shone in the Word Search and he excelled in the Where Are They?, taking advantage of his rival’s setback. As a result of all this, he played El Rosco for a total of 179 seconds.

In Pasapalabra’s historical ranking, he now occupies the symbolic bronze along with Rafa. Ahead are Francisco José González, with 183 seconds accumulated in 2018, and Pablo Díaz, unreachable with 185 on February 10, 2021.

An entire week unbeaten

Moisés recovered the orange badge on Monday and has not let it go. That day he signed the first of his 23 this week, along with Wednesday and Thursday. On Tuesday he won with 22 hits, a mark he tied this Friday.

His comeback in extremis was a blow to the table, literally and figuratively, to close his most orange week in Pasapalabra. With these good feelings, on Monday he will complete his 125th program.