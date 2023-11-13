loading…

French President Emmanuel Macron provided clarification on his statement that Israel was killing babies and women in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – President Emmanuel Macron appeared to walk back his statement mentioning attacks Israel killed a number of civilians in Gaza Strip including babies and girls. He conveyed this in an interview with the BBC, while calling for a ceasefire.

In a telephone conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Macron provided clarification by saying that he did not intend to accuse Israel of deliberately harming innocent civilians. Herzog said the statement caused a lot of suffering and disappointment in Israel, according to a statement issued by the Israeli president’s office as quoted by RT, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Macron also reiterated his support for Israel’s right to self-defense and its commitment to ensuring the release of hostages held in Gaza, explaining that his comments were made with reference to the humanitarian situation.

Herzog reportedly assured his French counterpart that Israel was taking all possible measures to prevent harm to uninvolved civilians, and shifting blame for civilian deaths to Hamas.

Previously, in an interview with the BBC, Macron said that he clearly condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel. However, he also said that: “De facto, right now, civilians are being bombed… these babies, these women, these old people are being bombed and killed.”

He added that there was no reason for it and no legitimacy, and urged Israel to stop. He added that a humanitarian ceasefire is the only solution to protect all civilians in Gaza.

The statement sparked a backlash from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused Macron of serious mistakes, factual and moral.

Netanyahu argued that Israel was doing absolutely everything to minimize harm to civilians, and urged the Western leader not to bow to pressure from those calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.