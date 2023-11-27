Fuksas is the soul of two companies based in Rome, Fuksas Architecture and Red Star

The “starchitect” Massimiliano Fuksas he has something to console himself with that council of the municipality of Trieste led by the mayor Roberto Dipiazza (Forza Italia) has dismissed a few days ago thereand cable car stations for the city which were to be placed at the port and which had been designed by the architect with a job costing 135 thousand euros. Fuchs, in fact, it is the soul of two companies based in Rome, the Fuksas Architecture and the Red Star whose property belongs to his wife Doriana Mandrelli.



Massimiliano Fuksas

The 2022 financial statements of the two recently approved companies, in fact, show booming business given that Fuksas Architecture (controlled by Red star) last year saw the revenues jump to over 7.8 million euros from 4.1 million in 2021 so much so that the profit jumped from 303 thousand euros to 2.3 million which was entirely carried forward and resulted in a net assets of 3.3 million and liquidity also rose from 598 thousand euros to almost 950 thousand euros even if the debts they increased from 2.5 to 3.4 million (of which 2.5 million are to suppliers). The numbers are also positive controllantre Res Star which in 2022 recorded revenues of 1.2 million.

