Winter is approaching and with it, the need to keep every room in your house warm. However, turning on the heating can result in a significant increase in your electricity bill, impacting your pocket.

To avoid this additional expense, Experts have shared effective strategies to conserve heat at home without relying solely on heating. Although it may seem challenging, applying these tricks can offer positive results without incurring higher energy costs.

Ways to keep your house warm without depending on heating

Use your curtains effectively: Curtains are a useful resource to save energy. If you open them during the day, you can take advantage of the light and heat of the sun. If you close them at night, you will prevent heat from escaping your home. According to experts, this simple gesture can reduce heat loss by up to 15%. Rearrange your furniture: Make sure that rest areas, such as the sofa or bed, are not near windows, where there may be drafts of cold air. This way you will make these areas warmer. You can also place larger furniture next to the exterior walls, as they act as insulators. Block the chimney: An open fireplace can lose as much heat as a window open all day. If you don’t use it, there are several options to close or lock it. There are chimney plugs on the market that cost from 150 euros and more expensive depending on the quality. Close the doors inside the house: To keep heat in the areas where you need it most, close the doors that connect the rooms. This will prevent heat from escaping through the hallways or stairs. In this way, you will reduce the entry of cold air currents that can cool your home. Block air currents: To prevent the cold from sneaking into your home, it is important to seal any gaps where heat can escape. This means you should close the windows before it gets dark.

With these tips from the experts, you will be able to keep the heat in every corner of your house without depending so much on the heating, thus saving money on your electricity bill.

Take advantage of these tricks to prepare your home for the harsh winter in a practical and economical way.