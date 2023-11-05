Any PS5 user knows how to identify the strengths of Sony’s next-gen console. In addition to its groundbreaking design and extensive catalog of games, PlayStation 5 owes a lot to its controller DualSensea revolutionary device that has already marked, with some of its ideas, the future of technology in the field of control.

We agree that playing with a DualSense (or the pro variant, DualSense Edge) is unique, thanks to haptic vibration functions and adaptive triggers.

Of course, there had to be something bad. In the case of PS5 controllers, these are battery life. In some circumstances it may even be lower than that of PS4 controllers, and of course the same thing happens with Xbox controllers.

It is estimated that the autonomy of the DualSense (1560 mAh) It is between 6 and 12 hours, although it depends on the use you give it. As to Edge (1050 mAh)we talk about an autonomy of between 6 and 7 hours… the least.

But don’t worry, because there are some settings and tricks that increase the battery life of the DualSense. This becomes incredibly necessary with DualSense Edge, whose autonomy is less than that of the standard controller. PS5.

Let’s go over the best tips and tricks so that The PS5 DualSense controller battery lasts longeror, failing that, to save battery.

How to make the DualSense battery last longer?

Get used to cables

This is not actually a tip to save battery or make it last longer. We know that in the middle of 2023 you don’t want to play with the controller connected to the console (something that changed in the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, which started 18 years ago), but it is a good measure to not worry about the battery.

All DualSense controllers can connect to PlayStation 5 via USB-C cable which is included. This way, the device will charge until it reaches 100%, so you won’t have to interrupt your gaming session.

The remote control battery will not be spent while connected to the console. If what matters to you is playing, and you don’t care how, then this is your best option to avoid running out of battery at the worst moment.

Use wireless headphones while playing PS5

PlayStation 5 is compatible with a wide variety of headphones, both wired (wired) and wireless. However, there is something you should know about the former, which They are connected to the DualSense mini jack port.

Since their power source is the controller itself, these headphones work thanks to the PS5 DualSense battery. This means that they are using up the remote battery.

To avoid this, we recommend using wireless headphones, which connect to the PS5 via Bluetooth connection. This type of headphones will not drain the battery of your DualSense, so you can rest assured, because its autonomy will be prolonged.

Lower the speaker volume

Some PS5 games use the DualSense’s built-in speaker to play sound effects, provide commentary, or assist the player during gameplay. It is even used as an alternative audio channel in certain titles.

Clear, Using the speaker makes the controller battery last less time. Don’t worry, because in the PS5 configuration options it is possible to reduce the volume or even silence it.

To do this, go to Settings / Controls and accessories / Controller, and lower the volume or mute the speaker completely. Be careful, if you use wired headphones, don’t do it, because you won’t hear anything.

Sleep mode and power functions

Unsplash

We can all have a mistake from time to time. Maybe on some occasion, you have turned off your PS5 completely… when you wanted to leave it in rest mode, so that the DualSense could charge. Learn to differentiate between turning off and suspending your Sony console.

When in sleep mode, PlayStation 5 will continue to charge the DualSense until it reaches 100%. Are you worried about the energy consumption of your console? Relax, because there is a solution.

In Settings / System / Power saving / Activated functions, you can determine if the USB ports continue to work permanently, or if they are deactivated after three hours have passed since you enabled sleep mode. Also get into the habit of turning off the controller when not in use.

Turn off haptic feedback

What makes the DualSense a unique controller is its haptic feedback. Basically, it consists of vibration (by zones) and adaptive triggers. You will enjoy the games in a unique way that is incomparable to other platforms on the market.

The bad thing is that these functions use up a lot of the controller’s battery. Therefore, we have a good alternative: disable these haptic feedback functions.

Some PS5 games do not take advantage of these features, not to mention that games on PS4 or earlier systems do not use these features. If you are using the DualSense to play on PCyou should know that haptic feedback will not work in all games, only those that include dedicated options, such as Alan Wake 2 or many of the PlayStation to PC ports, such as Returnal.

Reduce the brightness of the indicators

It doesn’t have as much weight as the haptic functions or the speaker, but Be careful with the light indicators on the DualSense controller. They are lighting effects that are displayed at all times, and that even change depending on the game we are playing on PS5.

This is another reason why the DualSense battery can drain more quickly. The good thing is that you can reduce the lighting effect produced (but DO NOT turn them off).

To change the brightness of these indicators, go to Settings / Controls and Accessories / Controller / Indicator Brightness. There are two options, but none of them will completely turn off these lights.

Mute or lower the microphone volume

Once we have touched the speaker and the DualSense light indicators, we move on to the last key point. The PS5 controller also incorporates a microphone, which allows us to communicate with other players, or even perform functions in some games (como Astro’s Playroom).

Of course, the microphone (whether you use it or not) also represents a significant drain on battery power, because the controller allocates energy to the microphone at all times.

If you do not want to have it activated, you should know that there is an option to disable the DualSense microphone. Go to Settings / Controls and accessories / Controller, and you can do it.

DualShock 4, a good alternative

Unsplash

We end with another option, which in this case is NOT a tip to save battery on the DualSense or DualSense Edge. Or maybe yes? Well I’m sure you know that PlayStation 5 is perfectly compatible with DualShock 4the official PS4 controller.

If you have one at home, we recommend using it on your PS5. Not only will you be using it, but it is also the best option to play PS4 and backward compatible titles on the next-gen console.

Because? Very easy: No PS4 or backward compatible game (with PS Plus Premium) takes advantage of the haptic functions of the DualSenseso there will be no difference between playing with the PS5 controller and playing with the PS4 controller.

With these tips, you surely already know What to do to make your PS5 controller battery last longer. However, you can take a look at this similar report we did a few months ago, to become an expert when it comes to saving DualSense battery.

Do you think you know everything about the PlayStation 5 controller? Be that as it may, better be sure with this DualSense trivia report. Some will surprise you, we have already warned you in advance. We also remind you that it is now available the new Volcanic Red controller.

Not everything could be perfect, and autonomy is one of the few points that could be improved on the PS5 controller. We will see if Sony gives us an improvement to the DualSense in the future, since this month the new PlayStation 5 ”Slim” model is launched worldwide.