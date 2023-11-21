You already know that at Ruetir.com we already knew its average score and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after knowing that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer… and now it seems we have more details.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to sus skins, Well, fans seem to be changing the date of the console to avoid paying for them. It seems that Mortal Kombat 1 players are turning back the clocks on their consoles so they can access now paid content that was once free. For example, people changed their console clock to November 6, a few days before the Omni-Man update, to complete all the challenges and get free rewards from the previous season.

It is likely that those responsible for the game do not approve this and are already looking for a solution, so we will be attentive.

