The Tree of Life, in the Energy Center, is the first interactive artwork in the world that uses artificial intelligence techniques and symbolizes environmental sustainability in a contemporary way.

The design of this artwork is inspired by Ghaf, a local tree that grows in the UAE and is famous for its ability to thrive in harsh conditions.

The Tree of Life is an interactive digital work of art using artificial intelligence technology, and reflects the importance of art and technology in raising awareness of environmental issues and climate change, and calls for urgent action to preserve our planet.

At the bottom of the innovative tree, there is a screen where the user places an environmental pledge, in different fields.