In the midst of an inflation spiral and with interest rates so high, there is an investment that everyone is talking about: Treasury Bills. Unlike Spanish banks, which still do not reward savings as they should, these public auctions have become one of the most recommended options for savers who do not want high risks.

Here we explain how they work, what returns they have offered in recent months, what options there are and perhaps most importantly for those interested: when it is expected that they can be ordered in the coming months.

How the Treasury Bill auction works

We are looking at a type of fixed income investment. They are issued by the Public Treasury at auction and can be acquired on specific dates. The minimum amount is 1,000 euros and if a larger amount is sought, it must be multiples of this amount.

There are several types, depending on the time we want to receive the nominal value. Every month the Treasury issues 3, 6, 9 and 12 month bills.. As in other investments, the interested party pays the amount of the acquisition value at the beginning and at the end of that marked time receives the nominal value.





And this is where the explanation comes as to why they are attracting so many eyes. The profitability of Treasury Bills in recent years exceeds 3.5% and has reached almost 4% in 12-month Letters.

Another option offered by the Public Treasury are State bonds and obligations. The difference is in the term, greater than with the Letters, since we are talking about 3 and 5 years for the bonds and 7, 10, 15, 20, 30 and 50 years for the Obligations.

The importance of tax benefits

Being a public fixed income asset, Treasury Bills have a series of tax benefits that other types of investments do not have. The returns are exempt from withholding tax both in personal income tax and in corporate income tax for residents of Spain.

Yes, they are taxed as savings income and must be declared in the Income Tax. The first 6,000 euros are taxed at 19% and then it increases progressively up to 28%.

what is there to do

To access these Treasury Bills you have to go to the auctions, which take place on Tuesdays. There is the option of going to the Primary Public Debt Market, which takes place between 8:30 and 10:00 in the morning or operating directly through the Bank of Spain or through the official Treasury website.

Requests can be submitted until the business day of the auction or, if it is online, up to a minimum week in advance of the date. Requests will be ordered in descending order of prices, since it is an auction. Once completed, the result is published on the web.

The last auction, on November 7, has placed 4,272 million euros in 6 and 12 month bills. At a value of 3.747% for six months, slightly lower than the 3.83% that was reached in October.

This slight reduction is due to the slowdown in the increase in interest rates carried out by the European Central Bank. Even so, Treasury Bills remain one of the most popular investments in Spain, with a holding that exceeds 20,000 million euros. A far cry from the less than 2,000 million euros in 2022, when interest rates were not so high and this investment did not offer as much profitability.

When are the next auctions?

At the beginning of the year, the Public Treasury shared the calendar for all of 2023, which also includes January 2024. In November, auctions are held on November 7 for 6- and 12-month bills and on November 14 for 3- and 9-month bills. . It must be remembered that the deadline to request it is one day in advance at the Bank of Spain or one week if it is done online.

In December the chosen dates are December 5 for Letters at 6 and 12 months and December 12 for the last Treasury Bill auction of the yearin this case at 3 and 9 months.

