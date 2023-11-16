Travis Kelcestar of the Kansas City Chiefshas been in the spotlight outside of what he does in the NFL for his relationship with the singer Taylor Swift and now he is in the middle of controversy in the gamer community for a tweet from many years ago in which he attacked Call of Duty and Halo.

Travis Kelce was a fan of GoldenEye 007 and hated Call of Duty and Halo

The phrase “there is always a tweet” haunts social media users because those who were pioneers in its use more than 10 years ago did not think about all the controversies that would be generated by publications in these spaces. That’s exactly what he lives Travis Kelcetight end of the Kansas City Chiefs and key piece in the 2 Super Bowl that the franchise has won in recent years.

The thing is that the professional NFL player participated in a dynamic on Twitter in 2010 that was about posting something related to the 90s assuming that it was superior to what came after. In his case, he lashed out Call of Duty y Haloreferring to IPs such as Call of Dookie and Halo Gaylo, ensuring that he started with GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64 and that nothing done by the aforementioned franchises is at that level.

Travis Kelce in fanboy mode in 2010, when Twitter was not controversial

Considering the date of Travis Kelce’s tweet in 2010, Activision’s franchise was already approaching the top with the releases of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: World at War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In In the case of the Bungie and Xbox franchise, it was already at the peak of popularity thanks to Halo 2, Halo 3 ODST and was about to reach a creative peak with Halo Reach.

Since we are talking about Activision’s FPS, we remind you that the debut of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been the most eventful. It is having a bad time with fans and critics as it is already the worst rated installment in the history of the franchise.

