China is having a difficult time recovering from the financial blow that the COVID-19 pandemic caused the global economy. In one of its attempts to open up to international tourism to boost its economy, the Asian giant has eliminated the need for a visa for citizens of Spain, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands who visit the country.

With a brief and concise statement, the Chinese foreign spokesperson Mao Ning announced at a press conference the temporary suspension of this mandatory procedure to travel to China. “China has decided to experimentally expand the scope of countries with unilateral visa exemption to France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia,” the spokesperson announced.

The new measure will come into force on December 1, 2023 and will remain in place until November 30, 2024 and will apply to all citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain who travel to China for business, tourism, visits to family and friends, or in transit to other countries, as long as your stay is not more than 15 days. For longer stays it will be necessary to apply for an entry visa.

Clear path for economic recovery

China’s strict pandemic containment measures made it one of the last countries to officially declare a return to normality, a fact that seriously undermined the country’s economic recovery capacity. The real estate and credit crisis, with the fall of real estate giants like Evergrande, has not helped this recovery either.

The technological struggle with the United States has slowed down China’s growth forecasts who sees how the technological pillar on which he had placed his hopes to avoid entering a recession, is being undermined by the international blockade.

The Chinese ambassador to Germany, Patricia Flor, has expressed her satisfaction with the announced measure and has highlighted its importance in the cultural, social and economic relations between the European Union and China.

In her message through X, the Chinese diplomat expresses her desire for this agreement to be extended to other countries in the Schengen area. “We hope that the Chinese government will implement the measures announced today for all EU member states. This would mean a significant improvement in the mobility of our citizens, allowing for deeper personal, cultural and economic relations between China and the EU,” the diplomat highlighted.

The measure goes along the lines of openness that Shanghai, Hong Kong and other regions that have been severely punished by mobility restrictions are calling for, and that must now find new ways to attract tourism and investments.

In Xataka | $316.5 million per word. Alibaba founder gave the most expensive speech in history

Image | Xataka (Rubén Andrés)