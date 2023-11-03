Disney + has presented the first trailer for FX’s Shōgun, the long-awaited miniseries that transports us to medieval Japan

FX’s Shōgun is an original adaptation of James Clavell’s best-selling novel, created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks.

About the series

The 10-episode miniseries is set in Japan in the 1600s, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who fights to stay alive as his enemies from the Council of Regents gang up on him.

When a mysterious European ship appears abandoned in a nearby fishing village, its English skipper, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), arrives loaded with secrets that could help Toranaga tip the balance of power and end the enormous influence of Toranaga’s own enemies. Blackthorne: Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. The fates of Toranaga and Blackthorne are inextricably linked to their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), the last of a disgraced lineage. As she serves her master amidst this tense political landscape, Mariko must juggle her newfound friendship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her, and her loyalty to her late father.

The series features an award-winning Japanese cast, a first for an American production, including Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, a known traitor and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne’s ship was found; Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, a powerful bureaucrat and Toranaga’s main rival.

Moeka Hoshi will play Usami Fuji, a widow who must find her purpose in the midst of her lord’s struggle; Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Toranaga’s trusted general and close friend; Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu (“Buntaro”), Mariko’s jealous husband; Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, Toranaga’s impetuous son who longs to prove himself and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata, the respected mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to take down Toranaga as he endangers the power of Toranaga’s son. she.

Shōgun is a television creation by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer. Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca and Kondo also serve as executive producers. Hiroyuki Sanada is a producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The series premieres on Disney + in February 2024