Crazy trips and motorbike experiences fascinate everyone. For many, the motorbike trip par excellence is the North Cape, for others the American coast to coast and then there is Daniele Infante, a motorbike travel engineer, who has always had a passion for Mongolia.

Let’s take a step back though. Daniele has always been a motorcyclist, initially as a sports bike, then as a high handlebar rider, but following a motorbike accident, after years of suffering, he suffered the amputation of his right leg, just above the knee. The trauma was strong, but the desire to get back in the saddle and his innate curiosity prevailed.

“Simply” riding the motorbike wasn’t enough for Daniele, hence the desire to get involved – once again – in the longest and toughest journey of his life: Mongolia. Thus Leg in Bag was born, Daniele Infante’s adventure, which is partly told to us in this episode of the Motofestival. From the difficult moments, to the great satisfactions up to his way of conceiving the motorbike.