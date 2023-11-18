Transport bonus, new click day in December: all the news

I click day organize yourself to get the transport bonus they had their fill of the “public”. Rewinding the tape for a moment we must think back to three key dates: 1 September 2023, 1 October and 1 NovemberAnd. The funds made available by the government ran out in no time. But there is another “hope” for receiving the transport bonus: lDecember 1, 2023 there will be a new one click day to get the transport bonus. In fact, on the government website we read that even if now “it is not possible to proceed with the request for the transport bonus”, due to the lack of “the expected financial allocation of the Law Decree n. 5 of 14 January 2023″; there will be the possibility from 8:00 am on 1 December 2023 to make a new application. “The platform will remain active until resources are exhausted,” specifies the government website.

READ ALSO: Transport bonus 2023, new click day from 1 November. Here’s how to request it

But in detail How does the new click day work? First you need to connect to the government website https://www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it/ – The questions will take shape from 8 in the morning. The procedure is simple: access the platformwait for the expected time for the queue to scroll, fill in all the required data fields and requirements, at which point if the funds are still available you will also be entitled to the bonus for the month of December 2023.

Finally, let’s remember that the transport bonus 2023 it does not provide ISEE requirements, but is available to natural persons who in the previous year have achieved a total income equal to or less than €20,000. Compared to the first click days, the contribution is therefore no longer intended for those who have declared an income equal to or less than €35,000.

Subscribe to the newsletter