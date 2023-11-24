Buonus transport, new click day in December: all the news

Requests for the Transport Bonus 2023the measure already introduced last year to support families, students and workers inpurchase of subscriptions of the local public transport, regional e interregionalas well as the transport national railway. The funds are currently exhausted, but from 1 December 2023 any residual resources generated by the failure to use the bonuses released in November will be made available.

Transport bonus, new click day from 1 December

Despite the temporary exhaustion of the financial allocation, there is so still hoping to obtain the 2023 Transport Bonus. Any new funds will be made available starting at 8:00 am Friday 1 December 2023. Given that the ceiling will be very small and will almost certainly not be able to satisfy all requests, interested parties are invited to book on the appropriate web platform as early as 8:00 sharp, equipped with a SPID or CIE. The measure is designed above all to help the most economically fragile people most affected by the rise in prices of energy products. But at the same time, encouraging the use of public transport to the detriment of private vehicles, it will also produce positive effects from the point of view of social and environmental sustainability.

This is how the transport bonus works

The voucher can be equal to up to 100% of the expense to be paid and is recognized, in any case, in maximum limit of 60 euros for each beneficiary following the purchase made by 31 December 2023of an annual, multi-monthly or monthly pass (with the exclusion, as regards national rail transport, of first class, executive, business, executive club, lounge, premium, working area and business lounge services).

The bonus is nominative and can be used for the purchase of a single annual or monthly subscription during the current month. However, it is possible to make one request per month, so there is no limit of just one voucher per individual. Obviously everything depends on the availability of funds.

It is important to know that only natural persons who achieved a qualification in 2022 can request the 2023 transport bonus. total income not exceeding 20,000 euros. If you do not know the cost of the subscription in advance, you can always request a 60 euro bonus, if the subscription costs less the unused funds return to the platform.

The operating methods for obtaining the transport bonus

To request the 2023 transport bonus you must access the portal www.bonustrasporti.lavoro.gov.it managed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies. Access is possible exclusively via SPID o CIE. When formulating the request, it is necessary to provide the necessary self-certification declarations, at the same time indicating the amount of the voucher requested for the expected expense, as well as the manager of the public transport service. The voucher issued through the portal can be spent at only one public transport service provider and must be used within the month of issue, even if you purchase an annual or monthly subscription that starts from the following month. You can request the Transport Bonus both a personal title whether on behalf of a minor tax dependent.

