Duke, the future leader of GI Joe, faces Starscream in an epic battle in the Transformers universe

In the vast cosmos of comics, collisions between worlds are as spectacular as they are unpredictable. On this occasion, fate has wanted the intrepid Duke, iconic figure of GI Joe, to enter the tangled and fast-paced Energon Universe, coming face to face with none other than Starscream, the fearsome Decepticon. This encounter, narrated in the vibrant installment of Transformers #2, not only redefines Duke’s trajectory but opens the doors to a new chapter full of mysteries and confrontations.

A meeting destined in the Energon Universe

Duke’s jump into the Energon Universe is an odyssey of bravery and survival. In ‘Transformers #2’, our hero narrowly survives a lethal encounter with Starscream, an episode that leaves him scarred and with a clear mission: to unravel the enigma of these enigmatic transformable robots. The question that hangs in the air is clear: Can Duke ever trust the Transformers?

The work of Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer and Rus Wooten immerses us in a world where the Decepticons are more terrifying than ever. Desolation and chaos reign as they destroy a power plant and destroy a fighter plane. This brutality is the backdrop against which Duke must fight to survive and find his way in this terrifying new world.

Duke: From soldier to hero

Duke’s confrontation with Starscream is more than a physical battle; It is a litmus test that transforms our protagonist from a simple soldier to a hero with a cause. Armed only with his cunning and a winged jetpack, Duke manages to escape, but the encounter leaves an indelible mark on his soul. This pivotal moment sets the stage for ‘Duke #1’, where he will continue his post-‘Transformers #2’ story, searching for answers and possibly, redemption.

The release of ‘Duke #1’, scheduled for December 27, promises to be a milestone in the GI Joe and Transformers saga. Fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see how Duke, after his traumatic experience, will rise to the challenge of trusting the Autobots and, in particular, Optimus Prime. Can these iconic characters find common ground?

interplanetary war

From humble beginnings as Sergeant in the ranks of GI Joe, Duke has emerged as a born leader, facing challenges that go beyond the terrestrial battlefield. His foray into the Energon Universe is not only a clash of worlds, but also a personal challenge and evolutionary. In ‘Transformers #2’, Duke is forced to quickly adapt to an environment where the boundaries between technology and organic life are blurred. This evolution of his character reflects a versatility and depth rarely seen in action comics, where main characters often stay within their established roles.

Comparing Duke to other comic book heroes, his ability to face the unknown distinguishes it. While other characters may have superhuman powers or high-tech gadgets, Duke relies on his cunning, leadership and human courage. This confrontation with Starscream not only tests him physically, but also tests your morals and your witsaspects that elevate him from a simple action character to a complete and complex hero.

The Energon Universe has opened a new chapter in the history of Duke and the Transformers, one that is marked by conflict, survival, and the search for the truth. With intense storytelling and unprecedented action, ‘Transformers #2’ and the upcoming ‘Duke #1’ are must-reads for fans and those new to the world of GI Joe and Transformers. Available now and December 27, respectively, from Skybound Entertainment.