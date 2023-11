October 23: Marino Pusic will immediately leave Feyenoord to become the new head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk, where he will succeed the dismissed Patrick van Leeuwen. According to De Telegraaf, the national champion will receive a lump sum with six zeros for Pusic, who was a valued right-hand man for Arne Slot at De Kuip, as well as before at AZ.