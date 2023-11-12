The series seeks to continue expanding the Sandman universe developed by the brilliant author.

Although there was a time when it seemed that Sandman was not going to have a second season on Netflix, fans of the series, and the comic, made it very clear to the platform that works based on Neil Gainman’s creations must continue. And not only has he listened to them, but is going to expand this universe with the premiere of The dead detectives.

“Are you haunted by an annoying ghost? Has a demon stolen your deepest memories?”since all this has a solution if you call the Dead Detectives agency, founded by Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), who function as the “brain” and the “brawn”, respectively.

Although they were born in two different times, These two young people have met in death and as ghosts, These detectives will attempt to solve paranormal mysteries, which may include facing evil witches, escaping Hell, and even outwitting Death itself. Of course, they will not be alone, they will be accompanied by the clairvoyant Crystal and her friend Niko.

As can be seen in the teaser released by Netflix, in addition to paranormal events, The dead detectives It is also full of humor and it has that sharp irony typical of Neil Gaiman’s novels that always makes you reflect on the difference between Heaven and Hell and good and evil.

When does the second season of Sandman premiere?

Being one of the most expensive series on Netflix, and not having achieved all that mass of views that the platform expected to achieve, there was a moment when the second season of Sandman was in danger, but it was finally announced that it was going to continue.

And although it was said that it would arrive in 2024, the actors and scriptwriters strikes could have caused it to be delayed a little more, Luckily, to make the wait more enjoyable we have The Dead Detectives.