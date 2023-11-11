David Benioff and DB Weiss sign this series based on the science fiction novel of the same name.

It is one of Netflix’s big bets for 2024 and we can finally see itthe primer advances by The 3 body problem, the new series on the platform created by those responsible for Game of Thrones and which is based on the novel of the same title by Chinese author Liu Cixin.

Although the first trailer is just a one-minute long teaser, fans of both science fiction and Game of Thrones have been able to see that their wishes seem to be fulfilled, since the atmosphere that is breathed is one of great overproduction, and one of its main protagonists is John Bradley, whom many will remember as Sam Tarly in the HBO Max series.

The story is set in China in the 1960s when a “young woman must make a fateful decision.” that will have consequences in space and time. When the laws of nature as we know them are inexplicably revealed, a group of scientists must join forces with a detective to stop the greatest threat to humanity.”

Made up of eight one-hour episodes, The 3-Body Problem will arrive on Netflix on March 21, 2024, expanding the platform’s large list of premieres this year in which all those productions that could not be easily filmed in 2023 due to the strikes will accumulate.

Where are Weiss and Benioff?

In addition to creating great expectation among lovers of science fiction and Game of Thrones, many have not been able to help but notice that in the first teaser for The 3 Body Problem There is not a single mention of David Benioff and DB Weiss, despite the fact that its arrival on Netflix was announced with great fanfare.

For months rumors have been flying around thate the creators of the legendary HBO series had not left them very happy Netflix with his way of working in The Three Body Problem, which seems to be true, taking into account that the two most important names in the production do not appear in the teaser.