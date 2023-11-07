Created by Nick Santora, season 2 of Reacher starts on Prime Video on December 15, 2023. Don’t miss out on its first trailer!

In just over a month, season 2 of Reacher lands, one of the series most popular Prime Video made by Nick Santora (FUBAR) whose plot adapts the work of Lee Child.

To whet your appetite, the platform has launched the first trailer of Reacher season 2which you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What can we expect in the new season of Reacher

Starring Alan Ritchson (Fast & Furious He becomes embroiled in a deadly conspiracy of corrupt cops, shady businessmen, and scheming politicians..

In this new season, Reacher receives a coded message informing him that members of his former unit, the 110th Special Investigations Unit of the Military Police, are being brutally murdered.

Removed from his nomadic lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former companions who became his family to investigate him, including Frances Neagley; Karla Dixon, a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has had a soft spot for years; and David O’Donnell, a fast-talking, knife-wielding family man.

Together they begin to connect the dots in a mystery in which the stakes are increasingly higher and that will lead them to wonder who has betrayed them and who will be the next to die.. Using his unmatched mix of intelligence and size, Reacher will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and protect the members of his unit.

Apart from Alan Ritchson, the cast of the new episodes of Prime Video they lead it Maria Sten (Book Trader, Channel Zero: The Dream Door, Swamp Thing), Serinda Swan (Redemption Day, Devotion. A Tale of Heroes, Revenge Ride) and Shaun Sipos (Outer Range, For the Love of George, Judgment Day).

season 2 of Reacher premieres in the Prime Video catalog on December 15, 2023. What did you think of the trailer for the series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.