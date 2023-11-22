Starring David Oyelowo Dennis Quaid, Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres in the SkyShowtime catalog on December 18, 2023.

Next month SkyShowtime brings us back to the Wild West with Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the new serie carried out by, among others, Taylor Sheridancreator of the acclaimed Yellowstone.

To whet your appetite, the platform has launched the official trailer of Lawmen: Bass Reeveswhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

This is what’s new from the creator of Yellowstone

Con David Oyelowo (Role Play, Silo, Watch How They Run) and Dennis Quaid (Closed Circle, The Hill, Fly to the Limit) leading the cast, the plot of Lawmen: Bass Reeves tells the story of Reeves, a man who He goes from being a slave to becoming the first black sheriff west of the Mississippi.

Despite arresting more than 3,000 criminals throughout his career, his badge placed a great weight on his shoulders due to the moral and spiritual toll on his beloved family.

Comedies, dramas and documentaries on SkyShowtime

Sign up for SkyShowtime and you can try it without any commitment, without paying anything, for a week.

Try it for free

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an anthology series with future versions that They will follow other legendary law enforcement officers and outlaws who have gone down in history“, details its description.

Thus, each season of Taylor Sheridan’s new series is a self-contained story about the most famous outlaws and law enforcement officers in the history of the Wild West in which we will have a different cast.

Apart from David Oyelowo and Dennis Quaid, the cast of Lawmen is: Bass Reeves Forrest Goodluck (Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, The Republic of Sarah), Barry Pepper (Bring Him to Me, The Silence of the Spies), Grantham Coleman (Bard, false chronicle of a few truths, Rustin), Donald Sutherland (Mr. Harrigan’s Telephone, Moonfall) and Lauren E. Banks (City on a Hill), among others.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves premieres in the SkyShowtime Spain catalog on December 18, 2023. What did you think of the trailer for the new series from the creator of Yellowstone? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.