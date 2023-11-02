After a long wait after the film directed by Matt Reeves, the Planet of the Apes saga returns to the big screen in 2024.

Next year, the dystopia where the apes become more intelligent and begin to dominate the Earth returns to movie theaters with a new installment of the saga from Planet of the Apes. Since 2017, no film in the franchise has hit the big screen, kingdom of the planet of the apes (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) will end the drought.

The film takes place years after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, with Corneliusthe son of Césaras one of the protagonists.

Caesar’s teachings are still very present in ape society, with clans dominating others into slavery, all in an attempt to obtain human technology for their own purposes.

Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) takes the reins of the film, succeeding Rupert Wyatt y Matt Reeves in the saga. Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver y Patrick Aison They have taken charge of the script.

At the top of this article you will find the first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes with an in-depth look at the events that we will go through with its characters.

The movie is starred by Freya Allan (The Witcher), Peter Macon (The Orville), Eka Darville (Jessica Jones), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Sara Wiseman (Rake) y William H. Macy (Fargo).

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth installment of the saga begun in 2011 by Rise of the Planet of the Apes, by Rupert Wyatt. Matt Reeves continued with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and war for the planet of the apes. Wes Ball’s film comes even closer to the events by which the story of Pierre Boulle It is well known throughout the globe.

It will be the May 24, 2024at the start of the summer campaign, when Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits theaters to continue this story of the decline of the human species in the face of the rise of the apes.