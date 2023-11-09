With the return of the cast of the previous installment, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens in theaters on March 29, 2024.

The Ghostbusters saga has come back to life with Ghostbusters: Beyond, the third official installment of the franchise with a new cast accompanied by a good part of the protagonists of the movie original.

In view of the good reception in theaters, Sony Pictures has given the green light to a sequel titled Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire in which the new and old generation of Ghostbusters come together again to face another supernatural catastrophe.

To whet your appetite, Sony Pictures has launched a first trailer of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empirewhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What the new installment of Ghostbusters is about

After the events that occurred in Oklahoma, the Ghostbusters team returns to where it all began: New York City itself.

A strange cold wave has hit the place, freezing most of its inhabitants. Only the Spengler family and their Ghostbusters team can confront this new threat before New York is forever a giant ice cube..

On this occasion the film has the direction of Gil Kenanco-writer of Ghostbusters: Beyond who returns to develop the script for this new installment with Jason Reitmandirector of the previous film.

The film’s cast includes Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Carrie Coon (The Boston Strangler), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Mckenna Grace (Rabbit Cake), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Patton Oswalt (I Love My Dad), Celeste O’Connor (Madame Web), Logan Kim (The Walking Dead: Dead City), Dan Aykroyd (Zombie Town), Ernie Hudson (Champions) y Bill Murray (The Now).

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens in movie theaters in Spain on March 29, 2024. What do you think of the first trailer for the film? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.