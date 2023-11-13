Under the direction of Mark Dindal, Garfield: The Movie opens in movie theaters in Spain on May 24, 2024.

Garfield: The Movie lands in theaters next year, the new animated film based on the iconic comic character created by Jim Davis that features Chris Pratt (Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Jurassic World: Dominion) as the voice of the lasagna-eating cat.

To whet your appetite, Sony Pictures has released the first trailer of Garfield: The Moviewhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

Garfield: The movie introduces new characters to the comic book universe

The trailer starts with a rather tearful moment when we see a little abandoned Garfield who smells like pizza coming from the restaurant across the street and when he arrives he meets a lonely John, who immediately takes the kitten in and invites him to eat pizza.

But from that emotional scene it suddenly turns to comedy when you see how the adorable Garfield devours John’s pizza in one sitting and begins to eat everything in the restaurant.

After this curious introduction, the trailer presents us with the plot of the film, where we see how Garfield is unexpectedly reunited with his father, the scruffy stray cat Vic.who lends his voice Samuel L. Jackson (Argylle, Secret Invasion, The Marvels).

Thus, Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced to abandon their pampered life to join Vic in a hilarious high-risk heist.

Apart from Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson, the film’s cast includes the original voices of Nicholas Hoult (Renfield, The Menu), Ving Rhames (The Locksmith, Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1), Bowen Yang (The lost City), Cecily Strong (Ghostbusters), Hannah Waddingham (Return of the Witches 2) and Brett Goldstein (Thor: Love and Thunder), entre otros.

Directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, The Emperor and His Follies), Garfield: The Movie opens in movie theaters in Spain on May 24, 2024. What did you think of the movie trailer? Tell us your impressions in our comments catalog.