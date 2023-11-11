The board game that has given us so much good times will become a wild animated series.

If it seemed excessive to you that a role-playing game like Dungeons and Dragons was first turned into an animated series and, years later, into a live-action film, we don’t know what you will think when you know that it is not the only game that has gone from the table to the TV. Well Netflix has adapted the fun Exploding Kittens in a series titled exploding kittens.

But since it seemed somewhat complicated to be able to adapt a board game that literally has no history at all, The creators of the animated series have invented their own plot, turning God and the Devil in two domestic cats who will take their eternal celestial fight to new dimensions on Earth.

As can be seen in the first preview that we leave below these lines, the animated series exploding kittens drink straight from the wild board game, not only because of the aesthetics of the drawings used in both, but also because of their language full of swear words, violent moments or green vomit.

Despite having released this first teaser, Netflix has decided to keep some important details of the series to itself as its release date, it only says “coming soon in the teaser”, or the name of the rest of the actors who will accompany Tom Ellis (Lucifer), who this time changes sides as the kitten in which God has been reincarnated.

Netflix changes its release strategy

Although throughout This week we have not stopped seeing announcements and trailers of what is about to arrive on Netflix in 2024, It’s just because these seven days are what the platform calls “NetflixGeeked”, which to take advantage of to demonstrate its full premiere potential. However, next year there may not be as many announced.

Well, as was published a few weeks ago, Netflix had decided to change their business model and focus on quality over quantity, just as he had been doing in previous years. But this does not mean that if Explosive Kittens succeeds on the platform, there will not be another season.