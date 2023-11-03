Starring Alaqua Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, Echo premieres its entire season in the Disney+ catalog on January 10, 2024.

The strike of writers and actors has disrupted the Marvel Studios calendar when it comes to releasing the next films and series of the UCM, changing the order they had originally planned.

So, after The Marvels, the next thing in the saga will be Echo, the series focused on one of Hawkeye’s antagonists whose season, unlike the rest of the productions, will be complete from its premiere day in Disney+.

To whet your appetite, Marvel Studios has launched the official trailer for Echowhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

Kingpin will have a key role in the new Marvel

At the moment not much is known about Echo’s plot, but from what can be seen in the trailer Kingpin is going to play a lot in the series focused on the character of Maya, played again by Alaqua Cox.

Although it was already known that Vincent D’Onofrio would be back in Echo, it looked like he might have a reduced role like in Hawk Eye. Although it is still not entirely clear, it seems that we will see a lot of him as the main villain of this new Marvel installment.

You can also get a glimpse of Wilson Fisk’s appearance after the events of Hawkeye, where at the end of the series Kingpin and Maya struggle and then hear a shot out of shot, which seems to have left the enemy behind. Daredevil without an eye.

Speaking of the fearless man, the presence of Charlie Cox on Echo, who will be back in the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil before he lands on Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again.

However, he hasn’t been seen at all in the trailer, so it seems clear that his presence as Daredevil will be reduced to a brief cameo or a longer appearance in a single episode.

The entire season of Echo launches in the Disney+ catalog on January 10, 2024. What do you think of the trailer for the new Marvel series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.