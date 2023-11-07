Under the direction of Bobby Farrelly, Champions opens in movie theaters in Spain on December 15, 2023. Don’t miss out on its new trailer!

In view of the good reception of Campeones, they wanted to try on the other side of the pond with a remake of the popular Spanish comedy under the title Champions, which has Woody Harrelson (Suncoast, The Triangle of Sorrow, The Man from Toronto, Venom: There Will Be Carnage) as a headliner.

To whet your appetite, Universal has launched the trailer in Spanish of Championswhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

This is Champions, the American remake of the successful Campeones

Directed by Bobby Farrelly (The Now, The Three Stooges, Dumb and Dumber), the plot of Champions follows the same premise as the movie Spanish and tells the story of a former minor league basketball coach who, after a series of bad decisions, is sentenced to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

He soon realizes that, despite his doubts, this team can go further than they ever imagined, and What starts as a problem ends up becoming a life lesson for him..

Apart from Woody Harrelson, they make up the cast of Champions Ernie Hudson (Quantum Leap, Prisoner’s Daughter, Redemption Day, Ghostbusters Afterlife), Cheech Marin (An Explosive Wedding, Nash Bridges, At War With My Grandpa), Matt Cook (Man with a Plan, Film Fest), Kaitlin Olson (It’s A Wonderful Binge, Hacks) y Madison Tevlin (Screams from the Tower), entre otros.

Under the script of Mark Rizzo (Gravity Falls), the film is produced by Gold Circle Films and Seven Deuce Entertainment, whose distribution in Spain is handled by Universal.

Champions premieres in movie theaters in Spain on December 15, 2023. What did you think of the new trailer for the film? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.