Omni Man in Mortal Kombat 1 arrives almost at the same time as the second season of Invincible, and will be released next week in early access for Pack owners.

The fans of the Superheros and Amazon Prime Video subscribers are in luck, because tomorrow the second season of Invincible premieres, the animated series for adults based on the comic by Robert Kirkmanwhich will also make an appearance in Mortal Kombat 1.

Although its date had already been leaked, NetherRealm and WB Games have today confirmed the release date of Omni Man, the first DLC character of Mortal Kombat 1or the dates: November 9 for Kombat Pack owners, Nov. 16 for the rest.

9 for pass holders and 16 for the rest of the players who decide to buy it separately, on all platforms (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch and PC).

Omni Man will have a week of early access for those who have the Kombat Packthe expansion pass that will add six new fighters and five kameo combatants.

This Kombat Pack costs 39.99 euros and is made up of: Quan Chi, Ermac, Peacemaker, Takeda and Patriot.

That is, three original characters from the Mortal Kombat universe, and three very special guests. If in the previous game we had characters like Terminator, Spawn or the Joker, this time the theme is “antiheroes” (or directly villains).

Omni Man from Invincible, Peacemaker or Peacemaker from the DC universe (played by John Cena in Suicide Squad) and Homelander or Patriot from The Boys series.

Omni-Man’s fatality is a tribute to the most beastly scene Invincible

Omni Man, also known as Nolan Grayson, is an alien from the world of Viltrum, who on Earth is one of its most powerful superheroes, whose son Mark Grayson takes the name Invincible. But this “Superman” is not as good as he seemed, and his intentions are not necessarily to protect, but to conquer…

Omni Man’s fatality reproduces one of the most brutal scenes in the comic and the series, in which Omni Man grabs one of his “rivals” by the head and lets them be crossed by a moving train, killing almost all of his friends. passengers.

After the first Kombat Pack, Mortal Kombat 1 is expected to receive more DLC characters. One of them has already been leaked: the T-1000, villain from Terminator 2 played by Robert Patrick.

Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the best fighting games of 2023