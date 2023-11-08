With Eddie Murphy leading the cast, Christmas on Candy Cane Lane arrives in the Prime Video catalog on December 1, 2023.

This Christmas is going to be very special on Prime Video with the arrival of Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, the new movie Christmas family comedy with Eddie Murphy (People like you, The King of Zamunda, I am Dolemite) as the protagonist.

To liven up the wait until its premiere, the platform has launched a new trailer Christmas on Candy Cane Lanewhich you can take a look at in the video at the top of this content.

What the new Prime Video Christmas comedy is about

The plot of the film follows Chris, a family man who aims to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas decoration contest.

But when he inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper to improve his chances of winning, she cast a magical spell where the 12 days of Christmas come to life and wreak havoc throughout the city.

At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol, and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle twisted magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

Along with the trailer, Prime Video has released the new official poster Christmas on Candy Cane Lanewhich we leave you below.

Prime Video

Apart from Eddie Murphy, the film’s cast includes Nick Offerman (The Last of Us, Golpe a Wall Street, Pam & Tommy), Jillian Bell (Criminals in Sight, Tales of the Walking Dead), Danielle Pinnock (Tell It Like a Woman, Fantasmas), Tracee Ellis Ross (American Fiction, The Kids in the Hall), Robin Thede (The Drop), Chris Redd (Touching the sky) and Genneya Walton (Darby and the spirits).

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane lands in the Prime Video catalog on December 1, 2023. What do you think of the new trailer for the film? Do not hesitate to share your impressions in our comments section.