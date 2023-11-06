Created by Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, Murder at the End of the World premieres on the Disney+ catalog on November 14, 2023.

In just over a week Disney+ premieres Murder at the End of the World in its catalog, a new and promising serie of intrigue whose cast leads Emma Corrin (Deadpool 3, The Crown, Lady Chatterley’s Lover) and Clive Owen (American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair, Lisey’s Story, Gemini).

To whet your appetite, FX has released a brief trailer for Murder at the end of the worldwhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What Murder at the End of the World is about, the new feature on Disney+

Created by Will Batmanglij (Wayward Pines, The OA) y Brit Marling (The OA, The East), the plot of the series revolves around Darby Hart, a Gen Z amateur detective and tech-savvy hacker who, along with eight other guests, They are summoned by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat in a remote and stunning location..

But when one of the guests turns up dead, Darby must use all his combined skills to prove that it is actually a murder, all against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Along with the preview, FX has also shared some new official images of Murder at the end of the worldwhich we group through the following gallery.

Apart from Emma Corrin and Clive Owen, they make up the cast of the series Brit Marling (In Self Defense, The Better Angels, The OA), Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw, Mira cómo corren, Don’t Look at the Demon), Joan Chen (Tonight at Noon, Ava), Raul Esparza (Candy: Murder in Texas, Damned Souls) and Alice Braga (Hypnotic, The Suicide Squad), among others.

Murder at the end of the world premieres in the Disney+ catalog on November 15, 2023. What do you think of the trailer for the series? Tell us in our comments section.