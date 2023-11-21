A new spot for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) anticipates what they have prepared for the long-awaited sequel.

Warning SPOILERS. The new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom TV spot may show too much as it reveals an unexpected twist: Arthur Curry faces a devastating loss that shakes his world!

The King of Atlantis, played by Jason Momoa, shows his most vengeful side after Black Manta’s attack on his childhood home. In an emotional moment, Curry holds someone who appears to have lost his life in the explosion, with strong indications that it could be his father, Tom Curry, played by Temuera Morrison. Is this the fate of his father?

Will there be more tragedy?

Greater losses have also been speculated, such as Mera and Aquababy, it seems that Aquaman seeks a safe place for them while he teams up with Orm to face Black Manta and protect his underwater kingdom. Here we leave the video to you:

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, James Wan returns as director alongside an all-star cast, including Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.

The plot focuses on the intense rivalry between Aquaman and Black Manta, who seeks revenge with the powerful Black Trident, unleashing an ancient force. Aquaman turns to his brother, Orm, for an unexpected alliance, necessary to protect his family, the kingdom, and the world from inevitable catastrophe.

Aquaman and the lost kingdom

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to premiere on December 22, 2023. and there is a lot of excitement for the film, since it will be the last installment of the DCEU. Since from 2025 everything will be restarted with Spuderman: Legacy. So Jason Momoa says goodbye to the character and let’s hope that this story lives up to the 2018 installment, which remains the highest-grossing in this Cinematic Universe.