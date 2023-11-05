Denpasar Voice- Traffic accidents (lakalantas) occurred again in the Renon area, Denpasar. More precisely on Jalan Raya Puputan Renon, Denpasar.

It is known that the accident in the Denpasar area occurred at 01.00 WITA this morning.

News about the traffic accident was reported directly by BPBD Denpasar City via a post on the official Instagram account @bpbd_kota_denpasar.

“Sunday, November 5 2023, 01.00 WITA. Information from volunteers, there has been a traffic accident on Jl. Raya Puputan Renon, Denpasar,” wrote the account @bpbd_kota_denpasar as reported on Sunday, November 5 2023.

To follow up on this incident, the Denpasar City BPBD has directed the Dentim 1 Damakesmas Ambulance.

The victim with the initials KS, who is 28 years old, is known to be a resident of an address around Jl. Raya Puputan Renon, Denpasar.

The victim’s condition is known to have no palpable pulse, cold acral and unreadable saturation. For this reason the victim was declared dead.

The actions taken by the Denpasar City BPBD team considering this condition were, carrying out a physical examination and TTV, then afterward contacting the Pantastis ambulance (Free Body Delivery Service), and evacuating the victim to KMJ RSUP Ngoerah by the PMI Denpasar City ambulance.

“KS, 28 years old, address Jl. Raya Puputan Renon, Denpasar. “Patient’s condition: no palpable pulse, cold acral, unreadable saturation,” wrote the account @bpbd_kota_denpasar in the caption of his post.

Until this news was published, it was not yet known exactly why the victim had an accident that resulted in his death. (Rizal/*)