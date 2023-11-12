Pope: Msgr. removed Strickland, US traditionalist bishop

Pope francesco relieved Monsignor Joseph E. Strickland from the pastoral care of the Diocese of Tyler (USA). and has appointed the bishop of Austin, Monsignor Joe Vasquez, as Apostolic Administrator of the vacant Diocese. This was announced in a bulletin from the Holy See Press Office. The decision came after the apostolic visit ordered by the Pope last June to the diocese of Tyler and entrusted to two American bishops.

The Holy Father as a matter of practice, in these cases, pushes for resignation, but does not reach the point of forced removal. Behind the forced move was Strickland’s refusal to take a step back. According to some, the apostolic visit was due to the irreconcilable positions of Mosignor Strickland with the new course started by Pope Francis.

Monsignor Strickland, a vigorous defender of the doctrinal and dogmatic positions of the Catholic Church on marriage, human life and religious freedom, was declaredly traditionalist and against Bergoglio’s pontificate. In 2023 he announced that the synodal path would introduce numerous innovations in the fields of marriage, Eucharist and sexuality.

