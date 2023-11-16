Change the parameter to count the TV audience: and the traditional players are shaking

There is a fear that is starting to worry the big television companies: from the middle of next year, in fact, the video audience on the web it will be equivalent to that on TV. At first it will be done starting from a specific broadcast which, in addition to the traditional share, will also count any clips broadcast on the web such as “embed” or watching the program on the internet. But it is obvious that, eventually, the audience for online videos will be equal to that of television, creating an enormous problem. Already today the tech giants are draining the internet advertising market: Alphabet, Meta and Amazon are already in the top three places in the revenue rankings today, according to data from the Agcom Observatory.



What would happen in the future if the user watching a web video were equated with the one sitting on the sofa watching television? The market is rapidly changing. A recent Auditel-Censis survey shows that 700 thousand families do not have a television at home, while smart TVs have overtaken traditional ones and therefore allow the viewing of content via streaming and the web, such as Netflix, Paramount + and so on. That’s not enough: in a recent conference organized by Upa, three-quarters of professionals consider YouTube to be an Advanced TV, i.e. a new concept television. And investments in this type of TV will be taken, 40% from those destined for traditional television and only 20% from those that would have ended up on digital.

It is an increasingly complex and multifaceted market, which will see traditional operators increasingly in difficulty. Without wishing to descend into trivial philosophy, in fact, the very concept of enjoying the content has changed: there is no longer, with rare exceptions or for large sporting events, the recursive television appointment, to be followed carefully. You no longer wait until the following week to see the new episode of a TV series, because it is made available immediately and completely. In short, this scenario is very clear to those who deal with television. This is why the decision to cut the Rai license fee from 90 to 70 euros, resorting to general taxation for the rest, raised more than one eyebrow.

But if Athens cries Sparta does not laugh. Mediaset, which has also completed the overtaking of Rai, finds itself facing an epochal transformation which it will have to decide to ride in the most effective way. Looking ahead, in Cologno Monzese they know well that the panorama will change incontrovertibly. Hence the idea of ​​acquiring ProsiebenSat: to create a European hub that has shoulders broad enough to withstand the paradigm shift that is already taking shape. And that can only make even the very nature of traditional television complex. Who will have to divert their services to other directions, involving Generation Z who was never very familiar with the device once known as a cathode ray tube. So much so that Bernd Habets, CEO of ProsiebenSat1, told the Financial Times that, in recent weeks, the two companies have already started a “significant collaboration” in advertising, technology and content: “a much more constructive dialogue for develop real cooperation models” with Mfe. To avoid disappearing, the giants of traditional television are forced to…change programs.

