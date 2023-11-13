Suara.com – A group of people on behalf of the Alliance of Civil Society Elements for Democracy reported Aiman ​​Witjaksono to Polda Metro Jaya. The spokesperson for the National Winning Team (TPN) Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD was reported on suspicion of cases of spreading fake news or hoaxes and hate speech.

Spokesperson for the Alliance of Civil Society Elements for Democracy, Fikri, said that this report had been received and registered with Number: LP/B/6813/XI/2023/SPKT/POLDA METRO JAYA dated November 13 2023.

In Aiman’s report he was charged with Article 28 Paragraph 2 Juncto Article 45 A Paragraph 2 of Law Number 19 of 2016 concerning Information and Electronic Transactions or ITE and/or Article 14 and/or Article 15 of Law Number 1 of 1946 concerning Criminal Law Regulations .

Fikri then explained that the reported material for spreading hoaxes and hate speech was related to Aiman’s statement accusing members of the National Police who were ordered by their superiors to help win the presidential candidate (capres) and vice presidential candidate (cawapres) Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“We then considered that Aiman ​​Witjaksono’s statement was not based on concrete and valid data. So we reported Aiman’s brother to the Regional Police because we thought that Aiman’s brother was spreading hatred and alleged hoaxes,” said Fikri at Polda Metro Jaya, Jakarta, Monday (13/11/ 2023).

According to Fikri, Aiman’s statement has harmed the police and the community. Apart from being considered, it can also cause commotion.

“So in the future our democracy will be flawed, and it will also be crippled when its travel events are always rumored to be filled with hoaxes and the spread of hatred,” he said.

To strengthen his report, Fikri claims to have included several pieces of evidence. One of them is a video containing Aiman’s statement regarding the material in question.

Call it Based on Facts

Meanwhile, Aiman, when contacted separately, emphasized that his statement regarding the presence of members of the National Police who were ordered by his superiors to help win Prabowo-Gibran was based on facts.

As a journalist, Aiman ​​ensures that it is impossible to spread false information or hoaxes.

“Everything I said yesterday was what I experienced, or it was a fact that I conveyed. When I convey hoaxes, I am a journalist,” stressed Aiman.

Aiman ​​admitted that he did not know for sure regarding the material reported against him. However, he emphasized that he would obey the rules of the law.

“As a good citizen, you must carry out everything regulated by law,” he concluded.