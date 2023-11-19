Suara.com – The Ganjar-Mahfud National Winning Team (TPN) has appointed names to fill the ranks of chairman and members of the Regional Winning Team (TPD) at the provincial level.

This decision was taken at the Ganjar-Mahfud TPD Consolidation and Ratification Meeting at the Sari Pacific Hotel, Central Jakarta, on Saturday (18/11/2023).

Deputy Chairman of TPN Ganjar-Mahfud, Andika Perkasa, said that the consolidation meeting generally contained three agendas, one of the agendas was the distribution of decision letters from TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Chairman Arsjad Rasjid to the elected Chairmen of TPD 38 provinces.

“So there is a decision letter from the TPN Chairman (Arsjad Rasjid) which was handed over to 38 representatives of the Ganjar-Mahfud TPD which also contains names. So everything is done, not just ‘for example’ like a blank check,” said Andika to journalists, Sunday (19 /11/2023).

Deputy Chairman of TPN Ganjar-Mahfud, Andika Perkasa. (Suara.com/Yaumal)

On that occasion, Andika did not specify the names of those appointed as Chair of the TPD for each province. However, the former TNI Commander claimed that these names had been submitted by their respective regions and had been directly verified.

The selection, said Andika, was based on considerations for each region. He believes that the names chosen are capable figures.

“Those who submitted them, the proposal came from them. And here it is generally verified. If it is not too prominent, usually it is not possible to intervene from TPN,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy General Chair of TPN Ganjar-Mahfud, namely Tuan Guru Bajang (TGB) Muhammad Zainul Majdi, said that one of the names included in the TPD was the name of the former Governor of West Java, Solihin GP.

“In West Java there is Solihin GP,” said TGB.