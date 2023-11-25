While the eyes of the world were focused on the five thousand Hamas rockets hitting Israel, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani refused a diplomatic meeting with Serbian head of state Aleksandar Vučić. At the center of the tensions is Kosovo, a territory internally and externally torn between Serbian and Albanian nationalism and consequently a powder keg ready to explode.

Tensions in the territory and between Pristina and Belgrade have caused various escalations of violence in the last two years which have concentrated in the northern part of the region, inhabited by a Serb majority. The most recent attack occurred at the end of September in the village of Banjska, when a group of 30 Serbs ambushed the Kosovar police, killing an officer.

The ambush was the latest act of hostility in years of tensions that have set fire to the northern region of Kosovo, an area bordering Serbia. Among the most important crises was the one that broke out in Zvečan, in which 50 people were injured among the Serbian crowd and 93 among the NATO troops, stationed in the territory with the KFOR mission since the end of the Kosovo war in 1999 as a neutral force to the maintenance of peace.

Compared to the previous ones, the attack on Banjska appears to be the most significant and dangerous: «It is an attack on law and order in the north of the country. It is an attack on Kosovo”, underlined the President of the Kosovar Republic.

The powder magazine

On February 17, 2008, Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia, which together with allied countries such as Russia and China and others including Spain and Croatia never recognized it as a state. Due to this, the total independence of the territory is still not recognized internationally.

Kosovo is characterized by a multi-ethnic society symptomatic of the history of the Balkans, with 92 percent of the population being ethnic Albanians and the remainder divided between Bosnians, Serbs and other ethnic groups.

The presence of Orthodox Christians, Catholics and Muslims, a culture of the mountains that is juxtaposed with that of the valley and of the ethnic divisions mentioned above, make Kosovo «a particularly rich historical legacy, but which is also particularly contrasted through different spheres of dominion» , explains Andrea Carteny, professor of History of International Relations at La Sapienza University of Rome and of History of Treaties and International Politics at UnitelmaSapienza.

This historical inhomogeneity therefore produces the lack of nation-building, that is, the construction of a national identity, according to Carteny: all this makes today’s Kosovo a natural powder keg ready to explode.

When I drove around the country last September, I found it hard not to notice the flags flying at the entrances to towns and villages. The nationality of the flags, Albanian or Serbian, indicated which was the majority ethnic group in the population living in those territories. In Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, the Albanian flags are held high and in the main airport of the region many gadgets depicting the flag of Albania are sold, with few that instead reproduce the coat of arms of Kosovo.

From my reporting trip I learned that the inhabitants do not perceive Kosovo as an independent state to which they belong, but as an integral part of Albania or Serbia, depending on the ethnicity of the interlocutor with whom they speak.

Although it is said that religion does not play an active role in the tensions between Serbs and Albanians, the historical religious culture, however, is one of the reasons that make Kosovo a sacred and indispensable territory for Serbia. Father Sava Janjić, Abbot of the UNESCO World Heritage monastery of Deçani, a municipality in the western part of Kosovo inhabited by an Albanian majority, explains it.

According to Sava, the territory of Kosovo “probably includes the most sacred places of the Serbian Orthodox church and the Balkans”, thus underlining the extreme cultural importance of Kosovo for the Serbs. Together with the Deçani monastery, within the region there are three other Orthodox churches dating back to the 13th century which are all part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Among these is the Patriarchate of Peć, which historically is the spiritual seat and residence of Serbian archbishops and patriarchs.

Therefore, the religious, historical and ethnic aspect of Kosovo for Serbia represent some of the factors that inevitably affect the current impossibility of recognition of Kosovo’s independence by Serbia and therefore of a compromise between Pristina and Belgrade. «Kosovo is a problem, therefore, in which there is something indispensable on both sides», explains Carteny. «Belgrade can give everything according to the official positions except absolute independence and Pristina can accept everything except the fact of not being absolutely independent».

Furthermore, from the interviews collected it would appear that Kosovar Serbs do not speak Albanian and Kosovar Albanians do not express themselves in Serbian, marking the lack of a common language in the region. This social, but also political, reality spills over into education: in Kosovo there is in fact a school division between Serbs and Albanians in which lessons are held in the ethnic language of origin.

This affects the Kosovar socio-political framework, making communication and integration difficult if not impossible. «The problem in these regions, as well as in a considerable part of Bosnia, is that the communities do not communicate with each other; therefore, if there is no coexistence then in fact the peace that exists is a separate peace”, maintains Carteny.

In search of dialogue

The European Union has taken on the task of creating a dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia, acting as a mediator. In 2013, an agreement was reached for the normalization of relations between the two delegations, but while the document was signed, the points of the agreement were never implemented. At the center of the differences is the question of the Association of Municipalities with a Serb majority in Kosovo, aimed at creating a de facto territorial coordination capable of giving a regional identity to the Serbian minority. However, the creation of the municipalities received strong internal resistance from the Pristina authorities, creating a stalemate that has persisted to this day.

According to Professor Carteny, even if divided culturally and religiously, what would have been a stability could have been created given the daily life of the people who live in the Balkan region. However, Carteny recalls, since the current government of Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of Kosovo, and the Kosovar administration are nationalist, they implement the principle of sovereignty over the territory. As a result, rules are periodically applied that create tensions, thus resulting in a rigid assertion of territorial sovereignty against the Serbian minority.

According to the previous commander of the NATO mission in Kosovo, General of the Italian Army Angelo Michele Ristuccia, the real problem is represented by the mistrust between the parties. This creates tension and anxiety both in the governments of Pristina and Belgrade and in the people who live in Kosovo, negatively influencing the peace and stabilization process and leading to ethnic polarization. Ristuccia said he was sure in September, while he held the role of Commander of KFOR, that the only possible solution was a political one, therefore an agreement: a problematic situation since he admitted that at the time – and still does not exist – the will of the parties to arrive at a political solution.

On this point, Father Sava heavily attacks the Kosovar government, accusing it of only following the interests of the Albanian population and of implementing policies openly contrary to the Serbian minorities which do not respect the multi-ethnic nature of Kosovo. «After the war, for the Albanians of Kosovo we were only Serbs», he says. According to him, the current actions of Kurti and Osmani have destroyed years of dialogue and negotiations, demonstrating an administration that is careless about creating a relationship with the Serbian minority.

The abbot of Deçani also recalls the distrust factor cited by Ristuccia: «The Serbs now, 24 years after the war, have no confidence in Kosovo, in its legal, educational and healthcare system. They practically live a completely parallel life.”

Likewise, Imam Labinot Maliqi, religious leader in Pristina and director of the Center for Peace, thinks that the fault of the tensions lies in the influence of the government, but that of Serbia: «The current tensions in the small municipalities with a Serbian majority Kosovo are unfortunately influenced by Belgrade’s politics,” he says. «So, when tensions appear, they are due to politics, but never instigated and organized by ordinary citizens. Serbian citizens do not care about Kosovar citizens and vice versa.”

Both Father Sava and Imam Maliqi agree that the people of Kosovo only want peace. “We need to find some kind of political center that preserves the traditions of different communities, but at the same time develops the rule of law, order and peace for all communities and helps them live,” Father Sava said. «Ethnic differences in Kosovo are not new after the war, they have always existed and we have learned to live with them. We believe that diversity is a value that derives from the will of God; therefore, we also consider ethnic differences as an added value in our society,” said Imam Maliqi.

According to Father Sava, of the approximately 100 thousand ethnic Serb Kosovars who inhabit the region, the majority do not live in the north of Kosovo – as many media write – where the tensions are concentrated, but in the central and southern area, between isolated enclaves and majority-majority municipalities Serbian.

A future still uncertain

A week before the Serbian ambush against the Kosovar police at the end of September, some of the personalities interviewed, including Father Sava, had commented that there was no possibility that Serbia would use any type of military action against Kosovo . Most of the ethnic Albanian and Serbian Kosovars contacted did not want to expose themselves from a political point of view, not giving interviews.

When asked about the results of the NATO mission in Kosovo, General Ristuccia confided to me in September that in his opinion KFOR was a «success story» as «progressively the number of forces that were deployed in the area decreased, which is an indicator of the great results that have been achieved between 1999 and today.” In 1999 there were 50 thousand soldiers employed in Kosovo; in September 2023 around four thousand. What was missing, however, were the conditions for peace and stability to become irreversible, the general concluded.

Due to tension between Belgrade and its former Albanian-majority province, the Atlantic Alliance last month announced the deployment of an additional 600 soldiers to the region.

The future of Kosovo currently appears uncertain, especially with the Russia-Ukraine war still ongoing. In fact, it is not known whether or to what extent the conflict in which Russia, historically linked to Serbia, is the protagonist, could influence the future diplomatic choices of the two governments. Likewise, it remains an unknown whether or to what extent the recent transfer of command of the NATO mission from Italy to Turkey could influence the stability of the region in any way.

One thing is certain: the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Palestine wars and their humanitarian, political and economic consequences have taught us that we can no longer afford to underestimate the external and internal conflicts of countries, including Kosovo.