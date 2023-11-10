«In Shatila the dangling light wires reach face height». This is what Amena Al Madani, 22, says when she is asked to describe her life in one of the best-known Palestinian refugee camps in Beirut, Lebanon. “It’s like moving in a spider’s web, you have to watch where you step,” she continues. “In Shatila you have to be careful not to die.”

About 20 thousand people live in the one kilometer by one kilometer field. It is made up of narrow streets that tangle into even narrower alleys, where sometimes the sun doesn’t reach and the road remains wet. It’s called a camp, but there are no tents. It would be more correct to define it as a neighborhood, even if those who live there do not enjoy the same rights as a Lebanese.

Over the years the tents have transformed into buildings. Brick by brick, Shatila grew. And with her the people who arrived here since 1948, both the year of birth of Israel and Naqba, a “catastrophe” for the Palestinians. Generation after generation.

«My great-grandparents left Palestine when my grandparents were little. They came to Shatila thinking of returning home early.” Then their children grew up, got married and had children, who had children. Without ever returning.

Mixed feelings

Amena is a basketball player. She is part of the Shatila team, Basket Beats Borders, literally “basketball breaks down borders”, a project born in 2016 to promote sport as an integration and alternative, especially for young women in the field.

It is not easy for Palestinians to leave Lebanon, “but thanks to the team, even if we cannot participate in official competitions, we have had the opportunity to travel, even to Italy”, he says. «In addition to training, I had started studying physiotherapy, but I had to stop for financial reasons», he explains. So, in addition to playing, Amena trains the children at the camp twice a week.

In Shatila there is no space for a basketball court, so we train outside, or on the top floor of a building where a terrace has been closed to create a space for training. Not much light comes in, but that’s something.

When Hamas launched its operation against Israel on October 7, people celebrated in Shatila «Everyone took to the streets. Sweets and sweets were distributed to the children”, says Amena. The narrow streets were soon filled with Palestinian flags which, as the days passed, spread outside the camp. Outside Lebanon and the Middle East. In Europe and the United States, despite the restrictions imposed on demonstrations in support of Palestine.

Then came the pain of the images arriving from Gaza, and the feeling in Shatila split. «I am happy and deeply sad at the same time», summarizes Majdi Majzoub, 51 years old, known to all as “Captain Majdi”. Father of three and grandfather of one. The idea of ​​Basket Beats Borders was born from him and two Italians, for which he is also a sports instructor. «Happy because I see an action of resistance after many years, and saddened by the price that the Palestinians in Gaza are paying. They are asked to evacuate, but there are no safe places in Gaza and the borders remain closed,” he says. A bit like in a dystopian scenario of Suzanne Collins and her Hunger Games. Except it’s not fiction.

A second front?

For Majdi, a Palestinian “from the first Naqba”, the equation is simple: “If there wasn’t an occupation, there wouldn’t be a resistance.” «Many European states organized their resistance to Nazi-fascism during the Second World War, why should it be different for the Palestinians?». «More recently – continues Majdi – I see the same thing happening in Ukraine, but the West looks with one eye».

Like Majdi, there are many Palestinians who do not support Hamas, but who cannot but support “any action of rebellion against the occupation”. For many, in fact, the Hamas attack on the State of Israel which caused more Israeli victims than in the five years of the Second Intifada (2000-2005), represented a new act of resistance that came after a long time. “A new day, a hope for us and for future generations,” says Manar Shaamie, 41, who works in the social field with an association dedicated to the emancipation of women.

Likewise, there are many who do not recognize the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas, known as Abu Mazen. “It would also be the time to open a new front,” says Majdi, who does not go into Lebanese political dynamics, but refers to the West Bank or West Bank. That area west of the Jordan River administered by the PNA where Palestinian territorial continuity has failed and Israeli settlements have begun to proliferate in the area, also considered illegal by the international community. This is because «when they are finished with Gaza, they will deal with the West Bank», he says.

Yet, the new tensions between the Lebanese armed group and political party Hezbollah and Israel that exploded in the aftermath of the Hamas attack make the 120 kilometers of border between Lebanon and Israel the most likely place in the event of the opening of a second front. More than the West Bank. “But a war would be expensive and the situation in Lebanon is already difficult,” says Majdi, relieved that the long-awaited speech by Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s secretary general, has not triggered a wider war. “There was fear about what he might have said, but now we are calmer.”

Stick to the TV

A month into the war, morale in Shatila has changed. «He flipped 180 degrees», says Amena. “We expected a reaction, but not like this.” The initial adrenaline gave way to reflection. The celebrations have become demonstrations of solidarity, meetings and initiatives to spread the reasons for the Palestinian cause. «Our way of putting pressure is to demonstrate in front of the embassies – says Manar – we ask for the borders to be opened».

Her association’s WhatsApp group has hundreds of members who rely on her for news every day. He shares there the images and videos arriving from Gaza. «Some of us have relatives and friends inside the Strip or in the West Bank», the latter place where since 7 October the attacks by the Israeli authorities and settled civilians – the settlers – have worsened.

Despite not being a territory controlled by Hamas, according to a combination of data from the UN and the PA Ministry of Health, more Palestinians have lost their lives in the West Bank in recent weeks than in any other similar period in the past fifteen years. And 2022 had already been the year in which the most deaths among Palestinians in the West Bank were recorded since the end of the Second Intifada.

In those little pieces of Palestine outside of Palestine which are the refugee camps like Shatila you don’t sleep well and you struggle to eat. «From the outside we continue to live our lives: we get up, we go to work, but it’s not like before. We are elsewhere”, explains Amena. «When I start to eat, a horrible image of the ongoing genocide appears in my mind, and I can no longer go on». Even watching a TV series during meals to distract yourself doesn’t seem to work anymore.

“Many are depressed,” he continues, exhausted by the sense of helplessness. The news shows at all hours. «You listen to them even just walking down the street. We don’t talk about anything else and people try to force each other.”

Knowing that there is someone who celebrates the evil of others is impressive. But Shatila is not the place of objectivity and calmness. Here, feelings can only be polarized. In Shatila there was no electricity even before it was in short supply throughout Lebanon and the water that comes out of the taps is salty. This means that washing your hands and face or taking a shower is like taking a bath in the sea. If you pass your wet hand around your mouth, the salty taste lingers on your lips for hours.

The different layers of crisis, from the political to the economic, that make up a country like Lebanon have an even greater impact in places like Shatila, due to the starting conditions. As Majdi explains, even today Palestinian children remain outside of Lebanese school systems, and the law imposes restrictions on the jobs that a Palestinian can carry out in the country. In fact, it is UNRWA, the United Nations Agency for the Relief and Employment of Palestinian Refugees in the Near East, that provides basic services such as education and healthcare.

The emblem of oppression

As Manar describes, Shatila is not livable. She is not clean. She is not healthy or safe. «And yet she is my land – she says – or rather – she corrects herself – she is the symbol of my land». «It’s the only thing I have left and I couldn’t think of leaving it. I couldn’t think of living outside.” Even though she works outside the field, in fact, every evening Manar comes home. Or the symbol of her house.

There is anger, sometimes violence, certainly hope, but there is no resignation in Shatila. Neither among the elderly, nor among young people and children. Even the children in Shatila know their story. In the aftermath of the Hamas attack, “we sat down and talked about it,” explains Majdi. «We work to keep our memory alive, to pass on who we are and what happened to us. So that they too can feel Palestinian.”

Amena says that at the first training session after October 7th the children were all excited. Then things got worse and at the next meeting their minds were already elsewhere. «They didn’t even listen to me anymore. And not all of them are Palestinians”, underlines Amena. Many Syrians who fled the war since 2011 also now live in Shatila camp.

“It’s a genocide, it won’t end soon,” he continues. “And the unconditional support of many Western countries makes things worse.” The power of legitimation generates monsters capable of increasing destructive force. As Manar underlines, among the Palestinians there is no hope that support for their condition will come from above, from the leadership of governments and institutions. At least in the West, in fact, support comes from the streets. «We see it with solidarity demonstrations all over the world. And we don’t need anything else, just people,” she says.

A bigger game

At the same time, however, it is once again sad and encouraging for Majdi to see how so many protests are suppressed in Europe and the United States, but also how so many people support the Palestinian cause: “It gives us joy and hope.”

From a Western point of view, before October 7 the Israeli-Palestinian issue was perhaps considered dormant. However, only with the worsening of the conflict did the two-state solution return to the center of the debate, “which after years of occupation is difficult to implement”, says Majdi. «Perhaps it is easier for younger people to accept – he continues – also for the new generations of Israelis who in the meantime were born and raised there». But for those who arrive since 1948 it is different, “all my ancestors were there before them”.

If Amena believes that Hamas acted “for the good of all Palestinians”, Majdi instead hopes that the cause was the only one that moved the action. «Although with the visit of American President Joe Biden and the leaders of his administration to Israel and the Iranian Foreign Minister in Lebanon, it already seems like a bigger game where there is not only the Palestinian cause on the table, but their respective interests in the region”, he concludes.