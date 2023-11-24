Two pharmaceutical industry lobbies have taken direct action to counter the publication on the European Parliament website of a study on access to medicines that they do not like. And, at least initially, they succeeded in their aim.

The study, commissioned by the Stoa European Parliamentary Committee, which promotes insights into science and technology, was uploaded online on 27 October and then mysteriously deleted from the site three days later, on 30 October. The removal sparked protests from some Stoa MEPs, until yesterday, Thursday 23 November, the Committee’s panel ruled that the document must be restored online.

The official version of the European Parliament is that the document was published in error, as it needed some additional clarifications. Several circumstances, however, immediately cast a sinister light on Big Pharma. And the latest developments partially confirm those suspicions.

After the investigation that TPI published two weeks ago, which spoke of alleged pressure from industry lobbies, our newspaper had access to two emails which demonstrate direct intervention in the matter by a manager of the European Federation of Industries and of the pharmaceutical associations (Efpia) and a manager of the multinational Merck, both of whom took action towards the EU Parliament to highlight alleged critical issues within the study.

The emails were sent between 25 and 26 October and intended for the president of the Stoa, the German MEP Christian Ehler from the EPP, and the Danish MEP Pernille Weiss, also from the EPP. Among the recipients copied in the messages was also the head of the General Secretariat of the Stoa, Marcu Scheuren, who yesterday, before the Committee panel, confirmed having received those emails. “I don’t know why we were doubled up,” he said.

In recent weeks, TPI had asked the Secretariat whether it had received emails about the disputed study from representatives of the pharmaceutical industry. And the response, entrusted to the press office of the European Parliament, did not deny what had happened: “It is not unusual for the Stoa Secretariat to receive unsolicited emails from various types of interested parties”, they specified from Brussels. But “the Secretariat takes note of such e-mail messages, without necessarily following up on them”.

Now, two weeks later, those messages are proven. The e-mail from the EFPIA representative reads: “Please see attached a document containing a list of inconsistencies and incorrect hypotheses present in the study that we would like to bring to your attention”.

The Merck colleague, for his part, writes: “Following our conversation last week after the Stoa meeting, below you will find some brief comments on the study.” What follows is a long list of critical observations regarding the research.

The document in question, entitled “Improving access to medicines and promoting pharmaceutical innovation”, is signed by three Italian academics: Simona Gamba, researcher in Financial Sciences at the University of Milan; Laura Magazzini, associate professor of Econometrics at the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa; and Paolo Pertile, full professor of Financial Science at the University of Verona.

There are several steps in the study that are potentially indigestible for Big Pharma. For example, “the partial misalignment between industry research and development priorities and public health objectives” is highlighted. And it is underlined that “market exclusivity (including patents) can have a negative impact on patient access, due to (sometimes excessively) high prices or limited availability”.

The research was presented before Stoa members on 19 October. On the 27th the document was published on the Committee’s web page, but – as mentioned – just three days later, on 30 October, it was removed without any communication or apparent reason.

The matter takes on even more disturbing aspects if we consider that a delicate reform of community legislation on the pharmaceutical sector is being discussed in the European Parliament: MEPs will have to present an official report by April 2024 and research like this will necessarily have to be taken into consideration.

The rapporteur of the report on the reform of pharmaceutical legislation is MEP Weiss, co-recipient of the observations of the drug lobbies.

In recent weeks the online newspaper Politico.eu had revealed that on 27 October, a few hours after the online publication of the research, MP Weiss had sent an email to all her colleagues on the Committee: a message – of which TPI is able to reveal the text – which asked “to postpone the publication of the study and to keep open the possibility, under Article 6(4) of the Stoa Rules, to carry out an external review or evaluation, until the authors will not have had the opportunity to answer my questions.”

And it is precisely to these questions that the official explanation given by the European Parliament press office to the whole affair refers. “The publication was mistakenly published before finalization and the addition of methodological clarifications,” they explain from Brussels.

In the meantime, the answers to those questions have arrived. “We thank the Stoa Secretariat for also sharing some of Efpia’s comments with us,” write – almost sarcastically – Gamba, Magazzini and Pertile. “However, as mentioned by the Stoa Secretariat, we were not required to address them. From the reference to specific pages of the report made in the questions it can be deduced that they were based on the draft and not on the final version of the report available to the Stoa at the time the questions were formulated”. This obviously means that someone gave the pharmaceutical lobbies the text of the study in advance.

Among the MEPs who in recent weeks have been most vocal in demanding clarification on the entire affair is the Italian Rosa D’Amato of the Green Group/European Free Alliance. “Big Pharma – underlines D’Amato a TPI – they tried to stop a competent impartial study requested by the European Parliament, they tried to influence the decisions of the Stoa Panel through some PPR parliamentarians and some compliant officials. But in the end they were defeated.”

“There is the possibility – continues the MEP – to change this Europe and support public research. This study is innovative and provides solutions so that access to medicines is effectively possible for everyone and so that innovation in the field of medicines can be public and directed where it is truly needed for the common good, rather than for the profit of Big Pharma”.

In Italy the case was followed very closely by the Inequalities and Diversity Forum, co-coordinated by former minister Fabrizio Barca. In a note, the Forum expresses “expresses satisfaction with the decision taken by the Stoa Panel to finally officially publish the study. The Stoa Panel of the European Parliament thus rejected the attempt to hinder the publication of a rigorous study, in favor of a strong public initiative in the pharmaceutical sector, commissioned by the Parliament itself as part of the debate on the revision of the sector”.