The month of December is approaching and with it one of the most important seasons of the year for giving gifts. Christmas is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year, as it is known for sharing quality time with your friends.

Generally lPeople gather on this date to give gifts and celebrate the company of your loved ones. It is also of great importance for the little ones, since most of them look forward to this day to receive the gifts this December 25ththat is why we will tell you which are the best gifts you can get for less than $300 pesos.

Among the items that you can get at this great price are:

Toy Town Veterinary Briefcase Set

If your little ones are a fan of animals, this is the perfect gift, for only $125 pesos You can purchase it, it has a discount of almost 50% on its original price, this set allows you to recreate the role of a veterinarian, the briefcase is made up of a total of 16 pieces, don’t think twice and take advantage of this great offer.

Toy Town Blast Popper Launcher

For only $174 weightThe little ones can enjoy this gun to have fun with friends, this model has 8 launcher balls, remember that Liverpool ships to all of Mexico, so you have no excuse.

Baby Little Mommy Potty Training

This doll can be a great gift for your little ones, and with this toy you can teach her the correct way to go to the bathroom. Get this toy for only $227 pesos. Don’t miss out on these great offers.

SR

