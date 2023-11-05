Another round, another domination for Toyota, which also puts the Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ titles on the board in the 2023 season of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, with the only regret being the defeat at the 24h of Le Mans.

The Japanese managed to get away without too many worries and this must be underlined not only by the Japanese’s skill in managing the races, but also by years of experience which had an enormous impact both on and off the track.

At the 8h of Bahrain, Sébastien Buemi, Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley deservedly won, the most consistent throughout the season and therefore rightly rewarded with the World Championship, confirming themselves at the top for the second year in a row.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

“It’s an incredible feeling, I’m really grateful to the team. Everything went well and in the end we managed to win the race and the World Championship, a fantastic evening. I think we deserved it this year, obviously not winning Le Mans was difficult to digest, but we demonstrated our strength and won the championship in front of very fierce competition”, comments Buemi.

“It’s always special to win, but this title was achieved through consistency. Even though we weren’t always the fastest car, we scored points everywhere, even in the most difficult races. We finished on a high note and that’s the best way to win a championship”.

Hartley follows suit: “It’s been an incredible year, I’m really proud to be part of this crew and team, thank you all for the fantastic season. All year we had fierce battles with the #7 and the others competitors in the Hypercar Class, and today was no different.”

“There were moments when we weren’t the fastest car on the track and so we pushed hard. Seb had the most stressful part of the race, having to go through the first corner without any problems at the start. He and Ryo did a great job, to become a four-time World Champion takes some time, but it’s really nice.”

Hirakawa also smiles: “It’s great to take the title with a win. We worked hard to achieve this result, so I’m really happy. It’s been a difficult year at times, but we always kept pushing and won again.”

“We have always faced strong competitors in difficult conditions; this race was perhaps even tougher than usual. We tried to create a gap and maintain it, but it wasn’t easy with tire degradation.”

“This is my second title in a row, I could never have imagined it two years ago. I want to thank Toyota for this opportunity and all the team members for their hard work. I dedicate this achievement to them as a thank you for giving me this chance” .

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

If the boys of #8 are smiling, the same thing cannot be said of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and José María López, who with the GR010 Hybrid #7 actually scored four victories over the course of the year.

But the points lost at Portimao due to the sensor problem and the retirement at Le Mans had an enormous weight in the battle with the #8 sister car, which among other things at the start benefited from the collision suffered by Conway by Earl’s Cadillac Bamber, arriving with blocked tires in turn 1, sending the Englishman into a spin and to the back of the group.

The comeback was extraordinary with an incredible pace that already at the end of the first hour saw Toyota regain the podium, but by now there was nothing left to do and in the end the placing served for the team’s double.

Photo by: Toyota Racing

#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

“It was an extraordinary performance to end the season; we achieved everything we could with a one-two in the last race. Obviously, there wasn’t a great chance for the #7 to win the title, but congratulations to the #8 drivers, who did a fantastic job,” says Kobayashi, who is also TGR’s team principal.

“We have always had a tough battle between the two cars, fighting in every race. It is a true result of the teams and drivers, who have not made any mistakes. This year we have faced competition from many manufacturers, demonstrating the strength of our car and of the team. It’s definitely a proud moment for all of us to end the season in this way.”

Conway was more bitter: “There are mixed emotions at the end of the season. We arrived here trying to recover some points on our sister car, but the accident at the first corner sent us back. This made things difficult, because I had to push for overtaking a lot of cars, which was hard on the tires. We did our best, but second place was the best we could get today.”

“Congratulations to the #8 on the title, which is richly deserved. A big thank you to everyone in the #7 car for working so hard this year, including my teammates Kamui and José who have always done very well. We have I had a great season and winning four times was fantastic.”

López comments: “It was an incredible year for the team and a great performance from everyone. The two crews pushed each other in every race, but we always worked together as a team, which is the most important thing. Congratulations to Séb, Brendon and Ryo for winning today’s race and of course the championship.”

“As for our car, we’ve had an enjoyable year with a lot to celebrate and I’m really happy to have been part of it. We did our best to win today and give ourselves a chance in the title fight, but after the first corner it was practically impossible. We reacted well and in the end I’m satisfied with the result.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa

In reality, Toyota’s ride to Sakhir also had worrying implications during the 8 hours of battle. In addition to the problem of the #7 at the start, the torque sensor failed again, while the #8 had problems with the clutch, always losing a few extra seconds during stops, as Pascal Vasselon recounted after the race.

“It wasn’t easy at all, we had problems on both cars. First the collision of the #7 at the start, then at the first stop of the #8 we almost didn’t manage to restart the engine because the cold front tires were skidding”, explains the Director Technical to the journalists present, including Motorsport.com.

“There was a problem with the clutch and, as you know, from the pits you sprint using electric energy, so if you don’t release the clutch the car won’t start. We had to start it by lifting it. It happened several times in the first half of race, in the end we chose to engage second gear and it went a little better.”

“And then we had a failure of the torque sensor of the #7, like in Portimao, which in terms of probability is truly at the limit of the absurd. There it had broken internally in the electronic part, while this time it was a mechanical failure because it split open.”

“We had to find a way to collect data to the satisfaction of the ACO, given that the sensors record it differently and we needed a generic backup that summarized the situation, but this is not something 100% accurate. We will have to find some solution for the future”.

“It happened about halfway through the race, we were worried because the sensor was left hanging and we were wondering whether to stop and disconnect everything, or run the risk of it damaging parts, forcing us to stop. Looking at it during the pit stops, it remained at its place, but there was concern. We couldn’t stop the #7 first because the Safety Cars rarely come in here, so it would have ended up outside the 8 stint strategy, with no possibility of recovering.”

Photo by: Toyota Racing

#8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 – Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

The Toyota flew in the desert and here the race management experience made the difference, especially from the tire point of view. But the rivals did not give up and Jota’s Porsche, competing with the Ferraris for the podium for a long time and then fourth at the finish line, was a threat on more than one occasion for the #7.

“It was a question of managing the potential of the tyres, which for a couple of laps could have been increased and exploited. We probably could have gone much faster, but it wasn’t necessary and could even be a risk over the long distance, especially in the second stint. We had to distribute the energy on the tires as uniformly as possible over the two stints. That was the priority over everything.”

“For example, in the first two stints Mike damaged his tires by passing cars in traffic and falling behind the Ferrari, which led him to finish the second stint with difficulty. Seb, on the other hand, was able to manage the tire better and was faster” .

“The #38 was really impressive today and faster than us at times. We were very worried, it had the second best stint of the race, but luckily we managed to extend it and there was no more pressure. It wouldn’t have won, but at one point he could take the #7 and was doing the best stints.”

“Compared to last year we did some things differently, but in the end we used the mediums because there were no problems. In fact, for the whole race new tires were fitted on the left side.”

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

The start of the 8H of Bahrain

Finally, Vasselon does not spare a jab at his rivals, especially at Bamber who risked getting a strike with the Cadillac at the start.

“Incredible, when you see a Cadillac blocking its tires for 100 meters, you wonder where you are. Is it an amateur race? It’s absolutely not professional! Fortunately, our car started again, but it could have been the end; I have no words, even because it had already happened at Fuji. Our two cars were pushed out, the same thing happened here.”

“It’s sad that things like this happen at these levels. You can lock the wheels in the last five metres, but per cent… Truly incredible, something that could happen to me if I were in a car. Now we can even laugh about it above, but if I think about the consequences this move could have had, I laugh less!”

“It doesn’t matter where you start, because at Fuji we had the same problem with Porsche and Ferrari. At a certain point you need severe penalties for drivers who do this type of thing, which we haven’t seen in Japan.”

Additional information by Heiko Stritzke

