Suara.com – Forensic Toxicology Expert, Prof. I Made Agus Gelgel Wirasuta explained the deadly dangers of white phosphorus bombs which were allegedly used by the Israeli army to attack Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

According to the expert who is familiarly called Prof. This gelgel is one of the most dangerous substances in phosphorus bombs, namely phosphine (PH3) which is contained and bound to phosphorus.

“Phosphorus is in gas form, if it is detonated from solid it explodes into gas, immediately after a big explosion,” said Prof. Gelgel to Suara.com at the HPTLC Association Indonesia Chapter conference in Cikini, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (31/ 10/2023).

According to Prof. Gelgel, when phosphorus turns into phosphine is very dangerous and very toxic, and deadly. What’s even more frightening is that the dangers of phosphine can have a significant impact even if the person was not hit by the bomb explosion or was not at that location.

Plumes of smoke rise above buildings hit by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, Palestine, Saturday (7/10/2023). (MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

“There’s no need for him to be at the scene of the explosion, we can just kiss him and he’ll immediately (faint),” explained Prof. Gelgel.

This is why the expert, who was also one of the expert witnesses in the 2016 coffee cyanide case, emphasized that the use of phosphorus in the industrial world is very strict with very high safety standards.

“It is a decomposing compound of phosphorus, when in high explosive heat it will become phosphine, it is very poisonous,” he stressed.

Phosphorus Effects Make You Paralyzing

The man who successfully graduated as a doctor at Hamburg Universitat, Germany, also explained the dangers of phosphorus which turns into phosphine due to the heat of the bomb explosion, which works in a similar way to insecticide which is sprayed at the same time as Bayg*n insect poison which is widely sold on the market.

“So paralysis results in paralysis. We are accelerated to work more so that we become paralyzed. If we have paralysis, our muscles can sleep. But if we have paralysis, what happens to our heart and breathing?” explained Prof. Gelgel.

The Horrifying Impact of Phosphorus on Children

The phosphorus bombs which Israel allegedly used to cause children to become the majority of fatalities, are acknowledged to have a very dangerous impact on children whose bodies are still in the developing stage.

“Let alone children, everything we inhale phosphine is dangerous. That’s why the regulations don’t allow it (using phosphorus). I say it like that, because we don’t use data, right (I don’t know if Israel really used phosphorus bombs or not), so just in general,” concluded Prof. Gelgel.