Toxic pollutants released during the flaring gas emissions are endangering millions more people than previously feared. Flaring – the burning of waste gas during oil drilling – occurs throughout the Gulf, including in the United Arab Emirates, which hosts the COP28.

This was revealed by a new investigation by BBC Arabic. Flaring is also one of the main sources of emissions of climate-changing gases such as CO2 and methane.

This particular type of pollution it is spreading for hundreds of kilometers, worsening air quality in the entire region. The United Arab Emirates has prohibited flaring 20 years ago, but satellite images show that this practice continues, especially at offshore sites, despite the potential consequences for the health of its inhabitants and those of neighboring countries. Oil companies, including BP and Shell, responsible for sites where flaring occurred, said they were working to reduce this practice.

Il flaring resulting from drilling is avoidable and the gas released can be captured and used to generate electricity or heat homes: the pollutants released include PM2.5, ozone, NO2 and benzo(a)pyrene (BaP) which, at high levels or in case of continuous exposure, have been linked to stroke, cancer, asthma and heart disease according to international experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO).

About 20 years ago the UAE’s national oil company, Adnoc – run by the chairman of this year’s COP28 climate summit, Sultan al-Jaber – pledged to end “routine flaring” but the BBC investigation has revealed that the practice continues undisturbed.

David R. Boyd, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, said the BBC’s findings were: “very disturbing. Big oil companies and Middle Eastern states are violating human rights of millions of people by failing to address air pollution caused by fossil fuels. Despite enormous human suffering, Big Oil and the petro-states continue to do business as usual, with complete impunity and without any accountability.”