Il Tow away zone o no parkingis an area of outlet from a private area to a public one. The placing of the sign indicating the presence of this area, it also prohibits the parking of vehicles which can prevent transit. It is in fact often used in urban areas, in front of a gate or a garage.

What does it mean

The presence of the driveway sign warns that thethe area in front is used for access or exit of vehicles. This implies a ban on parking in the demarcated area, pena a possible one administrative sanction.

Driveway regulations

Driveway sign, with risk of removal.

The reference legislation for the driveway is represented byarticle 3 and fromArticle 22 of the highway code, from article 46 of the relevant implementing regulation and the local regulations that regulate the prerequisites, conditions and methods for issuing it. Meaning what, it is the local authority that dictates the principles and sanctions to be applied.

How to apply and costs

In fact too in order to request the posting of the sign and to avoid obstacles in front of the entrance, for example, you need one formal request to the Municipality. Then the institution will evaluate whether the conditions exist to issue the authorization, usually on the basis of three fundamental conditions:

the driveway must be at least 2.5 meters wide; distant at least 5 meters from closer ride;

at a distance of at least 12 meters from the nearest road intersection.

The stop is prohibited at the exit of the driveways

Once you get the permits, that will be it it is the applicant’s responsibility to arrange for the posting. For the costs of the request instead prices vary from municipality to municipality. Usually all the documentation relating to the gate is required (for example scale plans, photographs, cadastral data of the property) and paying the related expenses. To maintain the authorization it is necessary to pay annually the tax relating to the occupation of public land, which is calculated on a surface and typically considered to be 1 meter deep.

What the signal should be of driveway

Only after obtaining permission from the Municipality can the sign be placed which must clearly indicate:

authorization number; no parking symbol; written driveway; Municipality that issued the permit.

What the driveway sign should look like

Particular attention should be paid to the fact that the parking ban applies to everyone, including the owner of the area and applicant. Furthermore, the authorization expires afterwards 29 years oldalthough the Municipality has the right to revoke it earlier, if it deems it necessary.

Fine for parking ban

If you hinder or obstruct the passage protected by the driveway sign, you expose yourself to a possible fine for parking restrictions, including the owners of the area. Usually the MORE for a parking ban near a driveway va from 42 to 173 euros (vehicles in general) or from 25 to 100 euros for motorcycles.

Instead the MORE per illegal posting of parking bans or if the sign does not contain all the information of the authorization issued by the Municipality, it goes from 41 to 169 euros.

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK