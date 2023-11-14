Suara.com – Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo touched on President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s statement regarding the existence of Korean dramas in Indonesian politics today.

This was conveyed by Ganjar at the drawing of serial numbers for presidential and vice presidential candidates at the General Election Commission (KPU) Office, Central Jakarta.

“In recent days we have been treated to watching Korean dramas which are very interesting to the public,” said Ganjar, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Ganjar said political dramas that were considered disappointing should not have happened. He believes that his party has listened to many parties who are disappointed with the current political situation.

“We captured what is causing the anxiety of the spiritual atmosphere that is emerging in society, there are religious figures, there are national teachers, there are artists, there are cultural figures, there are journalist friends, activists, students, and all of them are voicing anxiety,” said Ganjar .

For this reason, he hopes that the 2024 election will be able to guarantee the continuity of democracy in Indonesia, even though currently democracy is not considered good.

“We feel that we have to ensure that democracy can be good even though it is not good now,” said Ganjar.

Previously, Jokowi emphasized the importance of prioritizing constructive democracy. He emphasized this considering today’s political battles which prioritize feelings rather than ideas.

According to Jokowi, currently it is more like a soap opera because there is more drama than presenting a battle of ideas.

“Because I see lately, what we see is too much drama, too much drakor, too much soap opera. We see soap operas,” said Jokowi in his speech at the 59th anniversary of the Golkar Party at the Golkar Party DPP Office, West Jakarta , Monday (6/11/2023).

Jokowi emphasized that what should be happening now should be a battle of ideas and a battle of ideas.

“It’s not a battle of feelings,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi emphasized that if what happened was a battle of feelings it would be troublesome.

“If there is a fight of feelings, it will bother all of us. I don’t need to continue because it will go nowhere,” he said.

Jokowi then reminded whoever won or lost.

“And remember, from now on, what we will hold true is that if we win, don’t be proud. If we lose, don’t be angry,” said Jokowi.