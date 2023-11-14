The former Roma captain as a guest of his friend Vieri: “I would confirm Mourinho, but if he were to leave I would always like a high-level coach. The derby? If two teams have three shots on target in total, it can’t be a match. If then Karsdorp makes them…”

Massimo Cecchini

November 13, 2023 (modified November 14, 2023 | 09:04) – ROME

Francesco Totti freewheeling on the “new” Bobo TV, between the national team and, above all, Roma. “Italy against Macedonia? On paper it should be simple, but the paper tears. Let’s hope we win. If after the World Cup we don’t even go to the European Championship it’s tough.” The heart of his speech, however, is on Rome. “I saw the derby: a match in which Lazio have two shots on goal and Roma once, cannot be a match. In our times at least there would have been an extra slope. It’s hard to understand why players of the caliber of Dybala and Lukaku can’t get a shot on target. They may not have put them in a position to do so, but in a match like this it’s impossible not to. Roma is equipped to reach the top four. In the championship it started very badly, then it got back up. However, if Karsdorp made the first three shots yesterday, this makes you think. What is Rome missing? What can give something more? These are those moments when if you can’t get into the first 4 places you struggle. Not all top-ranking teams lose points in this way, as Milan and Napoli did. If Roma had won the derby, the season would have changed. Instead Lukaku didn’t take a shot on goal. Roma are equipped to play better and are structured to reach the top four. After not being in the Champions League for many years, the right time has come to return to the competition. He made targeted and important purchases, people who played for big clubs. If they amalgamate, it could reach the top four. Something has to change. In January, however, they will struggle to buy others, it will be very difficult. For me, then, January purchases only create problems. They are all people who don’t play elsewhere. You have to know the city, the team. Before you join the group…”.

CRITICISM

—

What seems like a criticism of Mourinho’s game, however, is softened. “José is one of the greatest coaches in the world. He is one of those who has won the most, with Ancelotti. In two years he took you to two finals. It had never happened in Europe. For this alone he should be praised. I, who am from Roma, should thank him for life. If this year he took the team to the Champions League… For me Mourinho must stay in Roma, but I don’t want to go too far. If he were to stay I’m happy; if he were to go instead, I hope he comes from a great team. The Conference? It’s always a trophy. Of course, it won’t be the Champions Cup, but it’s still an international trophy. Then getting to the final of the Europa League is not easy, because the Champions League teams go down. It’s always tough abroad, look at how Roma lost in Prague. I’d rather make ten finals and lose all ten than never go. And then with Mourinho there is always a full house. Will there be a reason or not?”.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

FUTURE

—

Totti remains optimistic about the future. “Dybala is the fulcrum of this team, the strongest technically, then there is the strength of Lukaku. Together they make a top pairing, which all Serie A teams would like. Lautaro-Thuram are strong, but as a former footballer I would take Dybala-Lukaku. They are a perfect couple, let’s hope they show it to us as soon as possible, because it all depends on the physical problems. If Lukaku gets five balls, he throws one or two in.” The closing credits are melancholy, because Vieri asks him about his return to Roma. “Enough of this question. Every time they do an interview it ends up here. And then I give the same answer: marriages are made in two. On the other side there is no such will, but I will always be there. Even if I’m not inside, it’s as if I were there.” Ultimately this too is a declaration of love.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED