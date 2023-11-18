The act of peace between the two immediately before the visit to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. Then the two dedicated themselves to the little patients

Luciano Spalletti arrived by van, Francesco Totti by scooter around 5.10pm. The long-awaited embrace of peace then took place shortly afterwards, in the square of the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. The occasion is the visit to the children of the specialized structure, a stone’s throw from the Vatican. Totti and Spalletti thus made peace after more than six years, the last time they had seen each other was on the day of the former Roma captain’s farewell to football, on 28 May 2017.

Totti and Spalletti then entered the hospital together with the rest of the Italian delegation, all strictly wearing masks. First they paid a visit to the president of the Bambin Gesù Foundation, Tiziano Onesti, then they dedicated themselves to the children, with an initial moment of sharing at the Castle of Games, the playroom where there was an exchange of gifts: the children gave posters and drawings made by them were given to Totti and a cardboard golden cup to Spalletti, while the Italian delegation presented signed t-shirts and balls. Finally, Totti, Spalletti and the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina went to the oncohematology department, while Buffon, Di Lorenzo and Peruzzi went to the specialist general pediatrics department.

“What did we say to each other? Nothing, because having a relationship that has always gone beyond football, a simple look is enough between us, and it’s all enclosed in a hug.” Thus Totti after the meeting, and then added: “The hug with Spalletti is secondary. This is a special day especially for the children we came to visit. We had this day at our disposal and we managed to reconcile everything a bit “. And the coach commented: “There couldn’t have been a better opportunity to meet again. If we give this moment to someone it’s even better: we don’t have to do things for ourselves, but for others. There were many people who enjoyed this reconciliation, even if deep down we had never argued, on the contrary we have always respected each other. And in an era of conflicts, in which we adults tend to argue often, finding ourselves here hugging each other, giving it to the children, can be a message through their eyes for an ever better future.”

