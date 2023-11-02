The former Roma captain had said: “If I met him I would greet him with affection.” Now the coach from Certaldo relaunches: “I would have always wanted him with me, we could meet up to visit the little sick people”

Francesco Totti and Luciano Spalletti ready for peace. The protagonists of one of the most discussed and heartfelt football duels of the recent past seem ready to bury the hatchet. The one mutually twirled in the last year of the Roma captain’s long career. Most Roma fans still turn up their noses when they hear the name of the Italian coach, as demonstrated by the boos that started every time he arrived at the Olimpico as an opponent. But now things can change.

the idea of ​​shoulder pads

—

Spalletti himself says it: “There was certainly a period in which I wasn’t able to make him understand that I never stopped hugging him, that I would always want him with me.” Then the opening: “Before the next match at the Olimpico I will go to visit some friends we have in common at the Bambin Gesù, it could be a nice opportunity to visit them together”.

the opening of all

—

The first to leave a glimmer of hope for peace was Totti, who in the interview given to Walter Veltroni for Corriere della Sera had said: “If I met him I would greet him with affection, I would be pleased. I believe that there is a profound bond. Also because what we went through together, when he arrived from Udine, is for me, in my life, something unrepeatable. Both on the pitch and in everyday life. I went out once or twice a week with him for dinner. Luciano was a pleasant, funny, sincere person. In the final phase our relationship was conditioned from the outside, especially by the company’s managers or consultants, and we no longer understood each other. I too made mistakes, God forbid. I believe that both of us , if we went back, we would no longer enter into conflict.”